These 3 Renewable Energy Stocks Offer Generous Dividend Yields: Passive Income For ESG Investors

For those looking to earn a passive income by investing in consciousness companies, ESG stocks offer a great alternative to traditional companies.

Here are three companies focused on ethical investments that positively impact the surrounding environmental, social and governance (ESG) issues within their community, while also providing generous dividends.

ESG Dividend Stock #1: Clearway Energy Inc CWEN

Clearway Energy is offering an annual dividend yield of 3.87% or $1.41 per share, with a track record of raising its dividends over the past three years. Clearway Energy plans to increase the third quarter dividend by 2% to $0.3604 per share, while targeting annual dividend per share growth in the upper range of 5% to 8% through 2026.

Clearway Energy is a small cap renewable energy company in the U.S. and has 5,000 megawatts of wind and solar generation as well as 2,500 megawatts of natural gas generation.

ESG Dividend Stock #2: Brookfield Renewable Corp BEPC

Brookfield Renewable Corp is offering an annual dividend yield of 3.18% or $1.28 per share, having raised dividends only once in the past year. Brookfield has deployed or agreed to arrange $4.5 billion dollars ($1 billion net to Brookfield Renewable) of capital across a wide range of investments, including battery storage, carbon capture, distributed generation, and utility-scale wind and solar to generate new growth opportunities.

Brookfield Renewable owns and operates renewable energy generating facilities in the U.S., Europe, Colombia, and Brazil using hydroelectric, wind and solar power with an approximate capacity of 12,723 megawatts.

Also Read: 4 Dividend Stocks Offering Double-Digit Yields: An Easy Way To Earn Passive Income

ESG Dividend Stock #3: Nextera Energy Inc NEE

Nextera Energy Inc is offering an annual dividend yield of 1.89% or $1.66 per share, which is noticeable as the company has a track record of raising its dividends over the past twenty-eight years. As second quarter earnings per share increased 14% year-over-year, NextEra Energy is adding approximately 2,035 net megawatts to its backlog.

Nextera Energy generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal and natural gas facilities for wholesale customers in North America. As of 2021, Nextera has approximately 28,564 megawatts of generating capacity, 77,000 circuit miles of transmission and distribution lines, and 696 substations serving 11 million people through roughly 5.7 million customer accounts in the east and lower west coasts of Florida.