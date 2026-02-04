AST SpaceMobile, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTS) shares are tumbling on Wednesday. The decline comes as the broader market experiences a downturn, with the Nasdaq falling 2.19% and the Communication Services sector declining 0.8%.

• AST SpaceMobile stock is among today’s weakest performers. Why is ASTS stock dropping?

ASTS Shows Long-Term Strength Despite Pullback

AST SpaceMobile is currently trading 5.9% below its 20-day simple moving average (SMA) but is 32.5% above its 100-day SMA, indicating some longer-term strength despite the recent pullback. Over the past 12 months, shares have surged by 330.92% and are currently positioned closer to their 52-week highs than lows, reflecting a robust longer-term trend.

The RSI is at 58.65, which is considered neutral territory, while the MACD is below its signal line, indicating bearish pressure on the stock. This combination suggests that while the stock is not in an overbought condition, there are signs of weakness that traders should be cautious about.

The combination of neutral RSI and bearish MACD indicates mixed momentum, suggesting that traders should monitor for potential further weakness.

ASTS Earnings

Investors are looking ahead to the next earnings report on March 2, 2026.

EPS Estimate : Loss of 19 cents (Down from Loss of 18 cents year-over-year)

: Loss of 19 cents (Down from Loss of 18 cents year-over-year) Revenue Estimate: $39.03 million (Up from $1.92 million YoY)

Analyst Consensus & Recent Actions:

The stock carries a Hold Rating with an average price target of $61.08. Recent analyst moves include:

B. Riley Securities : Downgraded to Neutral (Raises target to $105 on Jan. 13)

: Downgraded to Neutral (Raises target to $105 on Jan. 13) Scotiabank : Downgraded to Sector Underperform (target $45.60 on Jan. 7)

: Downgraded to Sector Underperform (target $45.60 on Jan. 7) Scotiabank: Upgraded to Sector Perform (target $45.60 on Nov. 25, 2025)

ASTS Price Action

AST SpaceMobile shares were down 15.01% at $98.38 at the time of publication on Wednesday, according to Benzinga Pro data.

Photo: PJ McDonnell via Shutterstock



