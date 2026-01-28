AST SpaceMobile Inc (NASDAQ:ASTS) shares are up on Wednesday, hitting a new all-time high as a fresh SpaceX IPO rumor boosts broader space-sector buzz, following the company's announcement about its upcoming BlueBird 7 mission set to launch in late February.

Here’s what investors need to know.

AST SpaceMobile stock is approaching key resistance levels. What’s behind ASTS new highs?

How AST SpaceMobile Is Expanding Its Reach

The BlueBird 7 mission will carry the largest commercial communications array in low Earth orbit, supporting peak data speeds of up to 120 Mbps. This launch marks the first use of the New Glenn rocket, which is designed to carry multiple BlueBird satellites per flight, as the company plans to deploy 45-60 satellites by the end of the year.

In addition to the satellite rollout, AST SpaceMobile has secured a position on the U.S. Missile Defense Agency’s SHIELD program, which could lead to future task orders. The company has a robust patent portfolio of over 3,800 patents, enhancing its capabilities in space-based voice, data, and streaming services.

SpaceX IPO Buzz Could Lift Space Stocks

The report suggested SpaceX could seek to raise as much as $50 billion at a valuation that some estimates peg far above traditional mega-IPOs, though bankers also cautioned a June timetable could be tight given the SEC filing and roadshow requirements, and SpaceX has not confirmed any plans.

Even without a finalized deal, the mere prospect of a blockbuster SpaceX listing can lift investor attention across the sector, often acting as a sentiment catalyst for publicly traded names like AST SpaceMobile as capital potentially rotates into space-related themes.

Is This The Next Big Breakout Opportunity?

AST SpaceMobile is currently trading 28.1% above its 20-day simple moving average (SMA) and 73.6% above its 100-day SMA, demonstrating significant strength in both short-term and longer-term trends. Shares have increased 514.85% over the past 12 months and are currently positioned closer to their 52-week highs than lows.

The RSI is at 60.12, which is considered neutral territory, while the MACD is above its signal line, indicating bullish momentum. The combination of neutral RSI and bullish MACD suggests mixed momentum, indicating potential for further gains.

Key Resistance: $120.93

How AST SpaceMobile Is Revolutionizing Connectivity

AST SpaceMobile Inc is a satellite designer and manufacturer. The company is building a cellular broadband network in space to operate directly with standard, unmodified mobile devices and off-the-shelf mobile phones based on an extensive IP and patent portfolio.

It has focused on eliminating the connectivity gaps faced by mobile subscribers. The company’s spaceMobile Service is being designed to provide cost-effective, high-speed Cellular Broadband services to end-users who are out of terrestrial cellular coverage using existing mobile devices.

Analysts Split On Future Price Targets

Investors are looking ahead to the next earnings report on March 2.

EPS Estimate : Loss of 19 cents (Down from Loss of 18 cents year-over-year)

: Loss of 19 cents (Down from Loss of 18 cents year-over-year) Revenue Estimate: $39.03 million (Up from $1.92 million YoY)

Analyst Consensus & Recent Actions: The stock carries a Hold Rating with an average price target of $61.08. Recent analyst moves include:

B. Riley Securities : Downgraded to Neutral (Raises target to $105 on Jan. 13)

: Downgraded to Neutral (Raises target to $105 on Jan. 13) Scotiabank : Downgraded to Sector Underperform (target $45.60 on Jan. 7)

: Downgraded to Sector Underperform (target $45.60 on Jan. 7) Scotiabank: Upgraded to Sector Perform (target $45.60 on Nov. 25, 2025)

Benzinga Edge Rankings

Below is the Benzinga Edge scorecard for Benzinga Edge scorecard for AST SpaceMobile, highlighting its strengths and weaknesses compared to the broader market:

–Momentum: Bullish (Score: 99.10) — Stock is outperforming the broader market.

The Verdict: AST SpaceMobile’s Benzinga Edge signal reveals a strong momentum setup, indicating that the stock is currently outperforming its peers. Investors should remain cautious as they monitor for potential volatility ahead of the earnings report.

Top ETF Exposure

Significance: Because ASTS carries such a heavy weight in these funds, any significant inflows or outflows for these ETFs will likely force automatic buying or selling of the stock.

ASTS Shares Hit New All-Time High Wednesday

ASTS Price Action: AST SpaceMobile shares closed Wednesday up 8.88% at $121.23, according to Benzinga Pro data. The stock hit a new all-time high of $124.32 Wednesday afternoon.

Image: Shutterstock