Lennar, Worthington Enterprises And 3 Stocks To Watch Heading Into Tuesday

by Avi Kapoor Benzinga Staff Writer
With U.S. stock futures trading lower this morning on Tuesday, some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are as follows:

  • Wall Street expects Duluth Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTH) to report a quarterly loss of 46 cents per share on revenue of $118.50 million before the opening bell, according to data from Benzinga Pro. Duluth shares gained 5.4% to $3.30 in after-hours trading.
  • B Riley Financial Inc. (NASDAQ:RILY) reported earnings of $4.50 per share for the second quarter, versus a year-ago loss of $14.35 per share. The company's sales surged to $225.302 million from $94.885 million. B. Riley Financial shares jumped 30.4% to $4.85 in the after-hours trading session.
  • Analysts are expecting Worthington Enterprises Inc (NYSE:WOR) to post quarterly earnings at 70 cents per share on revenue of $310.60 million. The company will release its quarterly earnings after the market closes. Worthington shares fell 0.7% to close at $57.74 on Monday.

  • Navan Inc. (NASDAQ:NAVN) posted upbeat results for the third quarter. The company also stated that it anticipates FY2026 sales of $685.00 million to $687.00 million, compared to market estimates of $ 830.87 million. Navan shares fell 7.7% to $13.51 in the after-hours trading session.
  • Analysts expect Lennar Corp. (NYSE:LEN) to post quarterly earnings at $2.21 per share on revenue of $9.02 billion after the closing bell. Lennar shares increased 0.1% to $119.90 in after-hours trading.

