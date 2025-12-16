Lennar, Worthington Enterprises And 3 Stocks To Watch Heading Into Tuesday

With U.S. stock futures trading lower this morning on Tuesday, some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are as follows:

Wall Street expects Duluth Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTH) to report a quarterly loss of 46 cents per share on revenue of $118.50 million before the opening bell, according to data from Benzinga Pro. Duluth shares gained 5.4% to $3.30 in after-hours trading.

B Riley Financial Inc. (NASDAQ:RILY) reported earnings of $4.50 per share for the second quarter, versus a year-ago loss of $14.35 per share. The company's sales surged to $225.302 million from $94.885 million. B. Riley Financial shares jumped 30.4% to $4.85 in the after-hours trading session.

Analysts are expecting Worthington Enterprises Inc (NYSE:WOR) to post quarterly earnings at 70 cents per share on revenue of $310.60 million. The company will release its quarterly earnings after the market closes. Worthington shares fell 0.7% to close at $57.74 on Monday.

Navan Inc . (NASDAQ:NAVN) posted upbeat results for the third quarter. The company also stated that it anticipates FY2026 sales of $685.00 million to $687.00 million, compared to market estimates of $ 830.87 million. Navan shares fell 7.7% to $13.51 in the after-hours trading session.

Analysts expect Lennar Corp. (NYSE:LEN) to post quarterly earnings at $2.21 per share on revenue of $9.02 billion after the closing bell. Lennar shares increased 0.1% to $119.90 in after-hours trading.

