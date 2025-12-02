Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) shares are trading higher on Tuesday after the company provided guidance at the UBS Global Industrials and Transportation Conference.

Selected 2026 Guidance

Boeing's chief financial officer said the company expects to increase deliveries of both the 737 and 787 aircraft models in 2026 as compared to 2025.

The company expects deliveries to come mainly from ongoing production rather than inventory drawdowns.

The company projects the certification of the 737 Max 10 toward the end of 2026.

However, delivery of some 737 Max 10 aircraft that need rework will be pushed to 2027.

The CFO also said free cash flow growth is expected to remain in the low single digits next year.

2025 Projections

The CFO reiterated that it expects to deliver 400-450 737 models this year.

Also, Boeing now forecasts about $2 billion in free cash outflow for 2025 (vs. $2.5 billion expected earlier) and anticipates the financial impact of the Department of Justice penalty to be pushed into 2026.

Spirit Acquisition

Boeing plans to finalize its acquisition of Spirit Aerosystems Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SPR) within this year.

In August, the UK government’s Competition and Markets Authority, or the CMA, cleared the acquisition, which was valued at $4.7 billion.

Notably, under the terms of the deal, each share of Spirit common stock will be exchanged for a number of shares of Boeing common stock, resulting in an equity value of about $37.25 per share.

Recent Key Events

Last month, the company disclosed that it will build AH-64E Apache helicopters for international clients under the U.S. Army Foreign Military Sales contract worth nearly $4.7 billion.

BA Price Action: BA shares are up 8.70% at $202.89 at publication on Tuesday.

