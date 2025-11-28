Boeing Strengthens Defense Orders With Historic Apache Deal

Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has been on a major contract-winning spree, securing major deals in the US and the UAE this month.

Recent US Deals

On Wednesday, the company will build AH-64E Apache helicopters for international clients.

This includes 96 for Poland, under the US Army Foreign Military Sales contract worth nearly $4.7 billion.

Poland's order is the largest Apache purchase outside the US in the program's history.

Also Read: Jim Cramer Turns Bullish On Boeing’s Comeback, Says He’s ‘Leaning’ Towards ‘Monstrous 2026’ For BA

The Ministry of National Defense is already training pilots and maintainers, and deliveries to Poland are expected to start in 2028. It currently leases eight AH-64E helicopters from the US Army.

Management Commentary

Christina Upah, vice president of Boeing’s Attack Helicopter Programs said, “This important agreement allows us to begin building one of the largest and most formidable Apache fleets that the world has ever seen,” said

“Working closely with the Polish Armed Forces, we’re focused on disciplined execution to help enhance Poland’s defense capabilities and keep up with the strong demand for the most advanced attack helicopter.”

Notably, this week, the company won massive contracts from the US Department of War worth around $7 billion.

UAE Contracts Win

This month, Boeing racked up big-ticket deals with top Gulf carriers, with Emirates placing its third order for Boeing's 777X aircraft, which includes 65 777-9 passenger jets.

Also, Boeing finalized a deal with Gulf Air for 15 Boeing 787 Dreamliners with options for three additional jets.

Moreover, the company signed a Memorandum of Understanding with the United Arab Emirates-based low-cost carrier flydubai for its fourth 737 MAX fleet.

Price Action: BA shares are up 0.63% at $188.08 premarket at the last check on Friday.

Loading... Loading...

Read Next:

Image: Shutterstock