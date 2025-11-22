First-Ever Human H5N5 Case Turns Fatal In Washington State

An older resident of Washington state has died after contracting the H5N5 strain of avian influenza, according to state health officials.

The patient lived in Grays Harbor County and was receiving treatment before dying on Friday. The person had been hospitalized in King County since early November.

The Washington State Department of Health said this marks the first confirmed human infection with this specific H5N5 variant anywhere in the world.

Officials said the person had underlying medical conditions and kept a backyard flock of mixed domestic birds at home.

Likely Exposure Came From Backyard Flock

Investigators detected avian influenza in the immediate environment surrounding the household birds.

That finding suggests exposure probably occurred through contact with domestic poultry or wild birds visiting the property. Health authorities said they have not identified any other confirmed human infections linked to this case so far.

State officials stressed that the overall risk to the wider community remains low at this time. They said there is currently "no evidence of transmission of this virus between people," and they have not seen signs of sustained spread.

People who had close contact with the patient are being monitored for symptoms out of caution.

Monitoring Contacts And Flock Exposure

The health department also is tracking individuals who handled the backyard flock or spent time around the birds' environment.

These contacts are being checked for signs of respiratory illness or other symptoms consistent with avian influenza infection.

Officials said early identification of any additional illness would help contain further spread.

Market And Public Health Context

Human bird flu cases often draw attention from investors watching vaccine and antiviral developers. Companies such as Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) and Moderna Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) can move on headlines involving emerging infectious diseases.

