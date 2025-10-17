Viktor Orban Prepares For US-Russia Peace Summit in Hungary After Trump's Call: '…We Are Ready'

Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán said on Friday that preparations are underway for a U.S.-Russia peace summit, following a phone call with President Donald Trump.

"I just got off the phone with President @realDonaldTrump. Preparations for the USA-Russia peace summit are underway," Orbán wrote on X, adding, "Hungary is the island of PEACE!"

Summit Within Two Weeks

According to Reuters, Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin agreed on Thursday to meet within the next two weeks in Budapest, following a phone conversation that lasted more than two hours.

The announcement comes shortly after Putin publicly defended Trump's Nobel Peace Prize candidacy, criticizing the committee's decision to award the prize to Venezuelan opposition leader María Corina Machado.

"My whole life, I've made deals," Reuters reported as Trump telling reporters at the White House.

The White House did not immediately respond to Benzinga‘s request for comment.

Trump sought a ceasefire ahead of an Alaska summit with Putin in August that produced none.

According to reports, Trump's conciliatory tone following Thursday's call with Russia has raised questions about the near-term likelihood of continued assistance to Ukraine.

Meanwhile, Orban posted late Thursday: “We are ready!”

Tomahawk Missiles In Question

The summit announcement came as Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy arrived at the White House on Friday seeking U.S.-made long-range Tomahawk missiles.

During the call on Thursday, Putin had warned Trump that supplying long-range missiles to Ukraine would harm the peace process and damage U.S.-Russia relations, Reuters reported, citing Kremlin aide Yuri Ushakov.

