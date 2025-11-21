BJ's Wholesale Club, Intuit And 3 Stocks To Watch Heading Into Friday

With U.S. stock futures trading higher this morning on Friday, some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are as follows:

Wall Street expects BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BJ) to report quarterly earnings at $1.09 per share on revenue of $5.35 billion before the opening bell, according to data from Benzinga Pro. BJ’s Wholesale shares fell 0.6% to $90.06 in after-hours trading.

Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) posted upbeat results for the third quarter after Thursday's closing bell. Veeva also raised its fiscal year earnings and revenue estimates to ranges above the analyst estimates. Veeva shares dipped 6.7% to $252.40 in the after-hours trading session.

Analysts are expecting IES Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:IESC) to post quarterly earnings at $3.11 per share on revenue of $843.00 million for the latest quarter. The company will release earnings before the markets open. IES shares fell 0.3% to $357.00 in after-hours trading.

Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) reported better-than-expected first-quarter financial results. Intuit said it expects second-quarter revenue growth of approximately 14% to 15%. The company sees second-quarter adjusted earnings in the range of $3.63 to $3.68 per share, versus estimates of $3.83 per share. Intuit shares gained 3.2% to $658.00 in the after-hours trading session.

Gap Inc. (NYSE:GAP) reported upbeat third-quarter financial results and raised its FY25 sales guidance above estimates. Gap reported quarterly earnings of 62 cents per share, which beat the analyst estimate of 59 cents. Quarterly revenue came in at $3.94 billion, which beat the analyst consensus estimate of $3.91 billion. Gap shares gained 5.5% to $24.32 in the after-hours trading session.

