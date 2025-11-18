Academy Sports Expands Into Five New Markets

Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO) shares are falling during Tuesday’s trading session. This occurred despite the sporting goods retailer announcing significant expansion news.

The company reported five new store locations opened during the fourth quarter of 2025.

The retailer ultimately opened 24 new stores by the end of fiscal 2025. The new locations include stores in Russellville, Ark.; Seguin, Texas and Fort Wayne, Ind.

Additionally, two more Texas markets — El Paso and New Braunfels — received new outlets.

The expansion generated more than 1,400 new jobs company-wide, and this latest launch completes the year’s aggressive growth plan.

Executive Confident in Holiday Sales

Senior Vice President of Retail Operations Eric Friederich commented on the openings. He expressed excitement about the chain expanding its presence.

Friederich also noted the holiday season is fast approaching. He remains confident in the product selection and pricing strategy.

The retailer offers top brands and private labels at "undefeatable prices."

Community Impact and Donations

Every new store location held a public grand opening celebration. These events featured deals, fun giveaways and a ribbon-cutting ceremony. The company emphasized its efforts to support local youth.

Retail Strategy and Value Proposition

Academy stores serve as destinations for entire families. They sell apparel, footwear, sports gear and outdoor equipment. The inventory includes goods for hiking, camping, hunting and fishing.

Customers can find private label brands like Magellan Outdoors and Freely. Top national brands, including Nike, YETI and Adidas, are available.

ASO Price Action: ASO shares are trading lower by 3.15% to $41.80 at last check on Tuesday.

