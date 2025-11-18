Elon Musk Says 'I'm Down' For xAI-Apple Collaboration Amid Bezos-Backed Project Prometheus Buzz

Billionaire and xAI CEO Elon Musk has said that he is open to collaborating with Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) to offer Grok integration on the Cupertino-based tech giant's voice assistant, Siri.

"I'm Down," Says Elon Musk

On Monday, a user on the social media platform X, going by the name X Freeze, suggested that Apple should offer Grok 4.1 with Siri to "fix" the "outdated" voice assistant.

Quoting the user's post, Musk shared his thoughts on a potential collaboration. "I'm down," the CEO said in his post, sharing his willingness to collaborate with Apple to offer Grok integration.

Apple Should Replace Siri With Gemini, Says Ross Gerber

The news comes as Ross Gerber, co-founder of investment firm Gerber Kawasaki, suggested that Apple should replace Siri with Alphabet Inc.'s (NASDAQ:GOOGL) (NASDAQ:GOOG) AI model, Google Gemini. Gerber outlined that Apple and Google working together would be "destiny."

Tesla-xAI Merger Talks, Grok 5 Timeline

Recently, Musk had hinted at a potential merger between Tesla Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) and xAI, as both of his ventures were "trending towards convergence" despite shareholders refusing to vote in favor of an investment in xAI by Tesla at the company's annual shareholder meeting earlier this month.

Meanwhile, Musk also shared a timeline for xAI's latest version of its Grok AI model, Grok 5, saying that the model would be available in the first three months of 2026, a delay from the earlier timeline, which targeted an end-of-2025 release for the model.

Elon Musk Calls Out Jeff Bezos, Explains Tesla's Lack Of AI Spending

Musk also took a jibe at Amazon.com Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) founder Jeff Bezos, accusing the billionaire of being a "copycat" after reports emerged that Bezos was leading an AI company called Project Prometheus, which would work on AI applications in aerospace, automotive and scientific research.

Project Prometheus could serve as a potential rival to xAI, deepening the rivalry between the pair, thanks to Musk’s SpaceX and Bezos’s Blue Origin.

Musk also defended Tesla against criticism by investor Jim Chanos, who had previously slammed Tesla’s lack of spending in AI training for the Full Self-Driving (FSD) system and other ventures. Musk responded by saying that the company held back on spending because “it wasn't yet the Limiting Factor for FSD.”

Photo courtesy: Shutterstock