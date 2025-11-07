Two Solar Stocks Surge In Momentum Amid Insatiable AI Power Demand

As global energy consumption surges on the back of artificial intelligence (AI) infrastructure, two solar stocks are enjoying spectacular momentum gains.

Canadian Solar Inc. (NASDAQ:CSIQ) and First Solar Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR) have emerged as top momentum performers according to Benzinga Edge’s Stock Rankings report.

Riding the wave of increasing investor enthusiasm for sustainable energy solutions as data center leaders and tech visionaries are touting futuristic concepts like floating data centers and even orbital facilities powered by solar energy.

This strong performance propelled both names into the coveted top decile of the momentum tier, affirming robust price action and competitive strength against industry peers.​

Canadian Solar

Canadian Solar demonstrated a remarkable week-on-week momentum percentile improvement, climbing from 87.87 to 95.74—a jump of 7.87 points.

The stock has gained 52.71% over the last five days, 85.31% over the last month, and 122.09% on a year-to-date basis.

Benzinga’s Edge Stock Rankings indicate that CSIQ maintains a stronger price trend over the short, medium, and long terms, with a poor quality ranking. Additional performance details are available here.

First Solar

First Solar also joined the top ranks, with its momentum score rising from 87.2 to 91.64, up 4.44 points over the same period.

FSLR was up 9.07% over the last five days, 19.35% in a month, and 45.86% YTD.

It maintained a stronger price trend over the short, medium, and long terms, with a solid growth ranking. Additional performance details, as per Benzinga’s Edge Stock Rankings, are available here.

Experts Outline Ambitious Energy Expansion Plans For AI

These momentum gains coincide with a chorus of ambitious energy expansion plans from business leaders like Chamath Palihapitiya, Jeff Bezos, Sundar Pichai, and Elon Musk, who have advocated for new forms of data center deployment—including floating facilities and AI data centers in outer space.

The backdrop is a 25–30% projected leap in power demand over the coming decade, with AI-driven data centers becoming a dominant force, now inspiring innovation not only in power sourcing but also radically new infrastructure strategies.

In summary, the convergence of AI's immense power consumption, bold new concepts for space-based and offshore data centers, and record-breaking momentum percentiles make Canadian Solar and First Solar the standout solar stocks in a rapidly evolving energy landscape.

While the S&P 500, Dow Jones, and Nasdaq 100 closed lower on Thursday, the futures were higher on Friday.

