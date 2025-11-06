This Congressman Who Campaigned Against 'Congressional Stock Trading' Has Made 620 Trades Since Entering Office This Year: Here Are His Biggest Wins

Freshman Congressman, Rep. Robert Bresnahan (R-PA), has come under scrutiny for his active stock trades this past year, having filed more than 620 trades since taking office early this year.

Prolific Freshman Trader In Congress

On Wednesday, in a post on X, Steven Wang, the founder of Dub, a copy-investing service, highlighted Bresnahan’s trading activities in recent months, including several of his best-performing trades, which have delivered outsized returns over the past year.

According to the post, Bresnahan’s top performers include Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd. (NASDAQ:CRDO), which has surged 151% since his trade, alongside Nvidia Corp. (NASDAQ:NVDA), Tesla Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) and Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO), among others, with each up by 33% to 77% since his entries.

Bresnahan’s trading is turning heads, partly due to the sheer volume of his trades, but largely because he actively campaigned against Congressional stock trading before taking office.

“This is the same guy who campaigned on banning congressional stock trading,” the post said, adding that the “second he got to Washington, he became one of the most active traders in his freshman class.”

According to Benzinga’s Government Trades Tracker, Bresnahan has outperformed the S&P 500 over the past 12 months, gaining 87.9% on average.

Congressman Bresnahan did not immediately respond to Benzinga’s requests for a comment on this matter. This story will be updated as soon as we receive a response.

Growing Support For Ban On Congressional Stock Trading

There has been growing support for an outright ban on members of Congress trading in stocks, options or ETFs, with 43% of Benzinga readers supporting this move during a recent survey, with 24% saying that they should be allowed to trade, so long as they report it within 24 hours.

A new legislation proposed by Sen. Josh Hawley (R-Mo.) to end the practice has received bipartisan support, with Democratic senators, Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.) and Rep. Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) endorsing the bill.

