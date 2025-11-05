A Congress Member Bought Up To $200K In Nasdaq Stock: Here's What You Need To Know

A report on November 4, 2025 shows that Representative April McClain Delaney from Maryland purchase stock in Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ), valued between $25,011 and $200,000. According to the November filing, the transaction occurred on October 22, 2025.

At the time of writing, Nasdaq shares are trading down 0.19% at $85.71.

What Representative Has Been Trading Recently

Over the past three years, April McClain Delaney executed 125 trades totaling over $335 thousand. The largest of these trades were in A.O. Smith and Corpay stock. Some of the key transactions the Rep. has executed recently include:

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ): $15,001 - $50,000 Purchase

$15,001 - $50,000 Purchase Markel Group (NYSE:MKL): $15,001 - $50,000 Purchase

$15,001 - $50,000 Purchase Dayforce (NYSE:DAY): $15,001 - $50,000 Purchase

Here is a list of April McClain Delaney's most recent trades:

Company Ticker Stock Type Amount Transaction Type Transaction Date Nasdaq NDAQ STOCK $15,001 - $50,000 P 2025-09-19 Somnigroup International SGI STOCK $1,001 - $15,000 S (Partial) 2025-09-19 Brown & Brown BRO STOCK $1,001 - $15,000 P 2025-09-18 Jones Lang LaSalle JLL STOCK $1,001 - $15,000 P 2025-09-18 Steris STE STOCK $1,001 - $15,000 P 2025-09-18

If you want to stay updated on April McClain Delaney's trades and other congressional members, check out our government trades tool to track their activity in real time!

The Importance of Congressional Transactions

A congressional transaction is when any representative or senator either buys or sells an individual stock.

Anyone working in Congress must file a Periodic Transaction Report to inform the public of their recent transaction within 30 days of being notified of the transaction and within 45 days of the transaction date.

In April 2012, Former President Barack Obama signed the STOCK Act into law. The act prohibits members of Congress from using private information given to them by their position for personal gain such as buying or selling a stock. The act also expanded disclosure requirements for members of Congress by requiring them to file a monthly disclosure.

Why Congressional Transactions Matter

Congressional transactions shouldn't be the primary reason for an investing decision, but they can be an important factor for an investor to consider.

When a senator or representative makes a new purchase, it could be an indication they expect the stock to rise.

A sale, on the other hand, can be made for a variety of reasons, and may not necessarily mean the seller thinks the stock will go down.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.