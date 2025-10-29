Estée Lauder Partners With Shopify For Digital Makeover

Estee Lauder Companies, Inc. (NYSE:EL) stock remained mostly unchanged in Wednesday’s premarket session as investors weighed a new digital commerce initiative.

EL is demonstrating bullish strength. Watch the momentum here

The beauty group announced a partnership with Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP), a global platform recognized for driving online retail innovation.

The companies will build a unified online-to-store shopping architecture designed to speed product rollouts and sharpen personalization.

Also Read: Ulta Beauty Ups Its Game With New CFO, Retail Power Plays

The effort supports Estee Lauder’s “Beauty Reimagined” playbook, which centers on smarter consumer engagement and a broader omnichannel footprint.

Omnichannel Platform Targets Faster Consumer Reach

Executives said they plan to combine real-time analytics, artificial intelligence, and Shopify’s commerce engine to strengthen brand consistency worldwide.

They also aim to improve agility across prestige and luxury beauty labels under the Estee Lauder umbrella.

“Shopify is one of the most highly recognized commerce leaders in the world—with a proven commitment to continuous innovation. Through this partnership, we are poised to unlock new levels of consumer centricity and omnichannel shopping experiences,” said Stéphane de La Faverie, Estee Lauder’s president and CEO.

He added that data-driven solutions will help connect online and physical touchpoints with more cohesion.

“The Estee Lauder Companies is a legend in beauty,” said Harley Finkelstein, Shopify’s president. “Together, we’re shaping the next era of retail where iconic brands and world-class technology redefine what’s possible.”

Launch Set For Early 2026

The initial rollout is expected to begin in the first quarter of calendar 2026. It will support direct-to-consumer operations and standalone stores while leveraging analytics to tailor product discovery and loyalty programs.

EL Price Action: Estee Lauder Cos shares were up 1.04% at $99.79 during premarket trading on Wednesday. The stock is approaching its 52-week high of $104.53, according to Benzinga Pro data.

Loading... Loading...

Read Next:

Photo via Shutterstock