Nancy Pelosi, Bill Ackman Align On These 2 Stocks – Here's What They Know

Two of the most well-known figures whose trades are tracked by Wall Street are former Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) and Pershing Square Capital Management CEO Bill Ackman. When it comes to stocks owned by the two figures, they have two in common, including one of the top-performing Magnificent 7 stocks.

Here's a look at the two stocks that appear both in Ackman's hedge fund and in the stock portfolio of Nancy Pelosi, which is managed by her husband, Paul Pelosi.

The 2 Shared Stocks

The Benzinga Government Trades page for Pelosi shows two stocks disclosed by the congresswoman in the last five years that have not been sold, and are also owned by Ackman's hedge fund, according to data from 13FInfo.

Here are the two stocks owned by both Pelosi and Ackman:

Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) (NASDAQ:GOOGL): Pelosi disclosed buying 50 call options of Alphabet Class A stock (GOOGL) on Jan. 14, 2025. The options have a strike price of $150 and expire on Jan. 16, 2026. The Congresswoman also disclosed selling Alphabet Class A shares several times in 2022, reporting transactions valued at millions of dollars. Pelosi exercised Alphabet options back in 2022 and 2021, which means the Congresswoman could own some common shares in the portfolio that were not sold alongside the current active call options.

Ackman disclosed owning 6,324,031 Alphabet Class C shares (GOOG) and 5,362,980 Class A shares (GOOGL) at the end of the second quarter. The positions represented 8.2% (GOOG) and 6.9% (GOOGL) of the Pershing Square Capital Management portfolio at the end of the quarter. The hedge fund increased the Class A position by 21% in the second quarter.

Amazon.com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN): Pelosi disclosed buying 50 call options of Amazon.com on Jan. 14, 2025. The options have a strike price of $150 and expire on Jan. 16, 2026. The Congresswoman also previously disclosed exercising 30 call options for 3,000 Amazon shares on Jan. 16, 2020.

Ackman disclosed owning 5,823,316 Amazon shares in the second quarter, representing 9.3% of the Pershing Square Capital Management portfolio. The ecommerce giant was a new purchase by Pershing Square in the second quarter.

Did You Know?

Congress Is Making Huge Investments. Get Tips On What They Bought And Sold With Our Easy-to-Use Tool

Different Investing Styles

Pelosi’s husband has a history of buying call options that are in the money and have expiration dates of a year from the purchase date. He later exercised the options into common stock.

Investments are often made in the technology sector, favoring large-cap names.

Ackman is a value and activist investor, known for taking large stakes in companies with dominant positions in their sectors and for pushing for changes to unlock shareholder value.

The two stocks Pelosi and Ackman have in common are both members of the Magnificent 7 and among the most valuable companies in the world.

Amazon stock is up 1.7% year-to-date in 2025, while Alphabet Class A and Class shares are up 37.3% and 36.9% respectively, year-to-date in 2025.

Pelosi's last investment disclosure was in July, covering options exercised in June. The Congresswoman regularly discloses purchases throughout the year.

The third-quarter 13F filing from Pershing Square is due in mid-November, and it could reveal whether Ackman increased bets in Alphabet and Amazon or added any new positions in common with the congresswoman.

Loading... Loading...

Read Next:

Image created using artificial intelligence via DALL-E.