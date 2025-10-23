Nvidia's New Partner And Rival: Intel, AMD Witness Improving Technical Indicators Amid Solid Momentum Gains

The semiconductor trio, which includes Nvidia Corp.‘s (NASDAQ:NVDA) rival turned partner Intel Corp. (INTC) and its peer Advanced Micro Devices Inc. (AMD), have been riding a wave of momentum, signaling a potential shift in the tech landscape.

Two NVDA Rival Surge In Momentum Rankings

Technical indicators highlight AMD and INTC’s ascent. Benzinga Edge Stock Rankings reveal Intel's momentum at 90.21, up from 88.31, and AMD's at 93.41, up from 89.51, both showing positive short, medium, and long-term price trends.

However, Intel’s growth rankings remain poor at the 16.50th percentile.

On the other hand, AMD maintains robust growth and quality ranking, with a poor value score.

Additional performance details for both stocks are available here.

See Also: Broadcom Set To Skyrocket With Momentum Gains Fueled By OpenAI Accelerator Deal

INTC And AMD Still Remain NVDA Peers Despite Developments

The partnership, cemented with NVDA’s $5 billion investment in Intel in September 2025, focuses on custom AI and PC solutions, integrating Intel's x86 CPUs with NVIDIA's NVLink and RTX GPUs.

This collaboration, hailed by NVIDIA CEO Jensen Huang as a move from “rivalry to cooperation,” aims to dominate data centers and consumer markets.

On the other hand, despite Huang touting AMD and NVDA as “very different companies,” AMD remains its peer.

Intel's Arc GPUs and AMD's Radeon Instinct accelerators are vying against NVDA's dominance in AI and gaming, continuing to be its fierce competitors.

What Does Momentum Ranking Entail?

The momentum percentile, as defined by Benzinga Stock Edge Rankings methodology, reflects a stock’s relative strength based on price movement patterns and volatility compared to peers, offering an essential measure to track when evaluating shifts in investor sentiment and market trends.

Price Action

INTC was 0.49% lower in premarket on Thursday, whereas AMD fell by 0.19%.

On Thursday, the futures of the S&P 500, Dow Jones, and Nasdaq 100 indices were trading in a mixed manner

Meanwhile, on Wednesday, the S&P 500 index ended 0.53% lower at 6,699.40, whereas the Nasdaq 100 index fell 0.99% to 24,879.01. On the other hand, Dow Jones declined 0.71% to end at 46,590.41.

Loading... Loading...

Read Next:

Disclaimer: This content was partially produced with the help of AI tools and was reviewed and published by Benzinga editors.

Photo courtesy: Shutterstock