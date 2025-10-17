This Aluminum Supplier To Ford Motor Looks All Set To Soar: Big Spike In Quality Score

Alcoa Corp. (NYSE:AA), a pivotal supplier in the global aluminum supply chain, is signaling robust potential after a sharp week-on-week surge in its quality ranking, catapulting it firmly into the top 10th percentile of its peers.

What Led To The Big Spike In AA’s Quality Score?

According to the latest quality percentile report by Benzinga Edge’s Stock Rankings, Alcoa’s score increased from 88.85 to an impressive 91.20, a 2.35-point delta that underscores enhanced operational efficiency and financial health amid tightening market dynamics.

This “joining top 10%” milestone arrives at an opportune moment for the aluminum giant, which provides critical lightweight alloys to heavyweights like Ford Motor Co. (NYSE:F) for F-150 truck bodies.

Also, RTX Corp.‘s (NYSE:RTX) Pratt & Whitney unit, powering jet engines with high-strength aluminum components.

What’s Aiding Alcoa’s Growth?

Recent industry disruptions, including a September fire at rival supplier Novelis‘ Oswego plant that halted 40% of U.S. automaker aluminum sheets, have spotlighted Alcoa’s reliability. –

Ford, scrambling to mitigate shortages for its top-selling F-150 and SUVs like the Expedition, confirmed it’s leaning on multiple sources, positioning Alcoa to capture greater market share.

What Do Other Edge Rankings Say About Alcoa?

Benzinga’s proprietary rankings paint an even brighter picture. Alcoa’s good quality score reflects superior profitability metrics and fundamental strength relative to competitors.

However, complementing this is a stellar value score at the 89.13th percentile, highlighting undervaluation against assets, earnings, and sales—ideal for bargain hunters.

Growth at 72.03 signals steady earnings and revenue expansion, while momentum’s 58.63th percentile indicates building price strength. Additional performance details are available here.

Price Action

Alcoa shares ended 1.84% higher on Thursday, but declined 1.21% in after-hours. The stock was down 2.26% year-to-date but declined 7.98% over the year.

The S&P 500 index ended 0.63% lower at 6,629.07 on Thursday, whereas the Nasdaq 100 index dipped 0.36% to 24,657.24. On the other hand, Dow Jones fell 0.65% to 45,952.24.

On Friday, the futures of the S&P 500, Dow Jones, and Nasdaq 100 indices were trading lower.

