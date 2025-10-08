What's Going On With Hyperscale Stock Today?

Hyperscale Data, Inc. (AMEX:GPUS) saw its stock rise in Wednesday’s premarket session after announcing the completion of a major hardware upgrade order for its Michigan data center.

The company confirmed that it has purchased 1,000 new Bitmain Antminer S21+ machines to enhance its Bitcoin mining capacity and improve operational efficiency.

The company expects to begin installing the new miners as early as Monday, October 13, 2025, at its Michigan facility.

According to Benzinga Pro, GPUS stock has lost over 91% in the past year.

The phased rollout will occur in approximately 4-megawatt segments to ensure uninterrupted operations during the transition.

The initiative represents a significant leap in Hyperscale Data’s infrastructure optimization plan, replacing older, less-efficient Bitcoin rigs with the high-performance S21+ series. Each S21+ delivers up to 235 terahashes per second—about 135% faster than the company’s current S19J Pro models.

Once fully deployed, the upgrade will power roughly 5,000 S21+ units, utilizing a total of 20 megawatts at the Michigan facility.

Executive chairman Milton “Todd” Ault III emphasized that the company continues to operate dual business lines—artificial intelligence (AI) data services and Bitcoin mining—under one roof, maximizing infrastructure utilization.

“We remain committed to running an artificial intelligence data center and Bitcoin mining operation side-by-side at our Michigan Facility,” he said. “By upgrading to the S21+’s, we are increasing productivity while maintaining our long-term focus on Bitcoin accumulation and expanding our AI compute offerings.”

As part of its broader digital asset strategy, Hyperscale Data said it intends to retain all Bitcoin generated from mining as part of its treasury holdings.

The company currently holds approximately $41 million worth of Bitcoin and aims to build that to $100 million—roughly equivalent to its market capitalization.

The plan includes both mined Bitcoin and open-market acquisitions, with $29.8 million already allocated for upcoming purchases.

Subsidiary Sentinum holds around 90.61 Bitcoin as of October 5, and Hyperscale plans to release weekly reports tracking its progress toward the $100 million milestone.

Price Action: GPUS shares are trading higher by 8.30 to $0.6879 premarket at last check on Wednesday.

