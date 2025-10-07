Hyperscale Data (GPUS) Stock Is Trending Tuesday: What's Going On?

Shares of Hyperscale Data Inc (AMEX:GPUS) are trading higher Tuesday morning after the company announced an increase in its Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) holdings. Here’s what investors need to know.

What To Know: The company now holds approximately $41 million in Bitcoin. This move is part of Hyperscale Data’s broader $100 million digital asset treasury strategy, as it aims to execute its plan to accumulate Bitcoin to 100% of its market capitalization.

The company’s subsidiary, Sentinum, Inc., held approximately 90.61 Bitcoin as of Oct. 5, and Hyperscale has allocated another $29.8 million in cash for future open-market Bitcoin purchases. Hyperscale said the company will issue weekly reports detailing its Bitcoin holdings as it progresses towards its $100 million goal.

Benzinga Edge Rankings: According to Benzinga Edge stock rankings, GPUS shows a strong Growth score of 18.23 and a positive short-term price trend.

GPUS Price Action: Hyperscale Data shares were up 13.15% at 70 cents at the time of publication Tuesday, according to Benzinga Pro.

