SoundHound AI (NASDAQ:SOUN) has partnered with Apivia Courtage, a subsidiary of France’s AEMA Group, a leading mutual insurance group, to deploy agent-based artificial intelligence across its customer service operations using the Amelia 7 platform.

Apivia Courtage plans to integrate Amelia 7, one of the first fully agentic AI platforms, into its contact centers as part of a broader digital transformation strategy.

The rollout follows a successful earlier deployment of SoundHound’s AI technology, which boosted Apivia Courtage’s contact center productivity by 20% through automation of routine customer inquiries.

Since 2023, SoundHound and Apivia Courtage have collaborated to introduce AI-powered agents capable of managing high call volumes related to insurance reimbursements and coverage information.

With the new Amelia 7 upgrade, Apivia Courtage will scale its AI operations to autonomously handle advanced, multi-intent customer queries.

The agentic AI system can reason, act, and complete complex tasks, allowing customers to resolve issues, such as updating personal details, verifying identity, or calculating contract adjustments, without needing to speak to a human representative.

Apivia Courtage will present its Amelia 7 pilot at the Reavie conference in Cannes from October 8 to 10.

SoundHound AI stock has dropped over 8% year-to-date. It failed to reach the consensus revenue estimate in at least one out of the last three quarters.

However, the voice AI specialist remain engaged in unlocking new value through a series of strategic moves, including a partnership with Red Lobster to deploy its AI-powered phone ordering agents across all restaurant locations.

The deal follows SoundHound’s acquisition of Interactions Corporation, which analysts say broadens its enterprise reach and creates strong cross-selling opportunities.

H.C. Wainwright’s Scott Buck reaffirmed a bullish outlook, highlighting SoundHound’s path toward profitability by late 2025.

Price Action: SOUN shares are trading higher by 0.55% to $18.30 premarket at last check Wednesday.

Photo by Tigarto via Shutterstock