Jeff Bezos, David Solomon And Now Sam Altman Warns Of A Brewing AI Bubble, But Expert Says 'They Want The Bubble To Pop:' Here's Why

As titans of tech and finance publicly sound the alarm on a brewing Artificial Intelligence (AI) bubble, macro investment expert Jim Bianco suggests their warnings mask a more predatory strategy: they actively want the bubble to pop.

Bianco, of Bianco Research, posits that for established industry leaders, a market implosion isn’t a threat but an opportunity to consolidate power.

Tech Leaders Want The AI Bubble To Pop

In a recent analysis on X, Bianco argued that dominant players like OpenAI are convinced they can weather the storm that would devastate smaller competitors.

“They think the AI bubble popping means they win,” he wrote. The logic, according to his post, is that a market crash would allow them to “eliminate competition… raise their monthly subscription fees and even pick up cheap assets.”

From this perspective, the public warnings serve a dual purpose: appearing responsible while anticipating a market purge that ultimately benefits them.

AI Leaders Acknowledge The AI Bubble Resembling The Dot-Com Era

Bianco's commentary reframes recent cautionary statements from the very architects of the AI boom.

Over the past week, OpenAI CEO Sam Altman, Amazon founder Jeff Bezos, and Goldman Sachs CEO David Solomon have all signaled that the market has become dangerously overheated, drawing parallels to the dot-com crash of the early 2000s.

Their collective warnings underscore the immense capital pouring into the sector, often with little regard for profitability—a classic symptom of a speculative bubble.

Investor Roger McNamee reinforces this in his blog post on the Guardian, noting the “huge gap between capital investment in infrastructure and end-user license revenue from AI software is not sustainable.”

Altman, CEO of OpenAI, has been blunt about the situation. After previously warning that “someone” will lose a “phenomenal amount of money,” he stated, “Are we in a phase where investors as a whole are overexcited about AI? My opinion is yes,” he told The Verge.

Bezos, Founder of Amazon, described the current climate as an “industrial bubble” where both good and bad ideas are getting funded indiscriminately. However, he remains confident in the technology itself, stating, “AI is real and it is going to change every industry.”

Solomon, CEO of Goldman Sachs, cautioned that a market “drawdown” is likely at the Italian Tech Week in Turin, Italy. He compared the frenzy to the internet boom, noting, “You generally see the market run ahead of the potential… There will be a reset, there will be a check at some point.”

GQG Partners And Wells Fargo Weigh In: ‘Dot-Com On Steroids'

Financial institutions like GQG Partners and Wells Fargo are also drawing parallels to the dot-com bubble. GQG cautiously labels the current AI boom "Dotcom on Steroids." While today's tech giants are financially stronger, GQG warns "the consequences of the current AI boom could be worse than those of the dotcom era, as its scale—relative to the economy and the market—is far greater."

Wells Fargo Advisors highlights similar market concentration, noting that in both periods, "a small handful of stocks and sectors carried the S&P 500 to new record highs." In 2000, tech and telecom sectors made up nearly half the index; today, the largest tech-related sectors account for over 55%.

Price Action

Here is a list of some AI-linked exchange-traded funds that investors can consider.

ETF Name YTD Performnace One Year Performance iShares US Technology ETF (NYSE:IYW) 25.00% 32.64% Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (NYSE:FTEC) 22.72% 22.72% First Trust Dow Jones Internet Index Fund (NYSE:FDN) 15.39% 32.57% iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF (NYSE:IGM) 25.66% 34.61% iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSE:IXN) 25.33% 30.44% Defiance Quantum ETF (NASDAQ:QTUM) 36.59% 80.44% Roundhill Magnificent Seven ETF (BATS:MAGS) 20.68% 40.23%

The SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (NYSE:SPY) and Invesco QQQ Trust ETF (NASDAQ:QQQ), which track the S&P 500 index and Nasdaq 100 index, respectively, fell in premarket on Tuesday. The SPY was down 0.16% at $670.51, while the QQQ declined 0.15% to $606.79, according to Benzinga Pro data.

