October 7, 2025 2:29 AM

McCormick, Telomir Pharmaceuticals And 3 Stocks To Watch Heading Into Tuesday

by Avi Kapoor Benzinga Staff Writer
With U.S. stock futures trading mixed this morning on Tuesday, some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are as follows:

  • Wall Street expects McCormick & Company Inc. (NYSE:MKC) to post quarterly earnings at 81 cents per share on revenue of $1.71 billion before the opening bell, according to data from Benzinga Pro. McCormick shares gained 1.3% to $69.19 in after-hours trading.
  • SANUWAVE Health Inc. (NASDAQ:SNWV) issued preliminary third-quarter revenue results below estimates and also cut its FY25 revenue guidance from $48 million-$50 million to $44 million-$46 million. SANUWAVE Health shares dipped 19.2% to $33.00 in the after-hours trading session.
  • Analysts are expecting Penguin Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:PENG) to post quarterly earnings at 38 cents per share on revenue of $342.11 million after the closing bell. Penguin Solutions shares gained 1.7% to $29.80 in after-hours trading.

  • Telomir Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:TELO) shares rose sharply during after-hours trading on Monday, after the company released promising preclinical study results for its lead compound, Telomir-1. Telomir Pharmaceuticals shares jumped 38.7% to $1.97 in the after-hours trading session.
  • Analysts expect Saratoga Investment Corp. (NYSE:SAR) to post quarterly earnings at 68 cents per share on revenue of $31.98 million after the closing bell. Saratoga Investment shares rose 0.1% to $24.43 in after-hours trading.

