McCormick, Telomir Pharmaceuticals And 3 Stocks To Watch Heading Into Tuesday

With U.S. stock futures trading mixed this morning on Tuesday, some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are as follows:

Wall Street expects McCormick & Company Inc. (NYSE:MKC) to post quarterly earnings at 81 cents per share on revenue of $1.71 billion before the opening bell, according to data from Benzinga Pro. McCormick shares gained 1.3% to $69.19 in after-hours trading.

SANUWAVE Health Inc. (NASDAQ:SNWV) issued preliminary third-quarter revenue results below estimates and also cut its FY25 revenue guidance from $48 million-$50 million to $44 million-$46 million. SANUWAVE Health shares dipped 19.2% to $33.00 in the after-hours trading session.

Analysts are expecting Penguin Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:PENG) to post quarterly earnings at 38 cents per share on revenue of $342.11 million after the closing bell. Penguin Solutions shares gained 1.7% to $29.80 in after-hours trading.

Telomir Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:TELO) shares rose sharply during after-hours trading on Monday, after the company released promising preclinical study results for its lead compound, Telomir-1. Telomir Pharmaceuticals shares jumped 38.7% to $1.97 in the after-hours trading session.

Analysts expect Saratoga Investment Corp. (NYSE:SAR) to post quarterly earnings at 68 cents per share on revenue of $31.98 million after the closing bell. Saratoga Investment shares rose 0.1% to $24.43 in after-hours trading.

Photo via Shutterstock