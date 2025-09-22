stock market graph climbing
Globus Maritime, Firefly Aerospace And 3 Stocks To Watch Heading Into Monday

by Avi Kapoor Benzinga Staff Writer
With U.S. stock futures trading lower this morning on Monday, some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are as follows:

  • Wall Street expects Firefly Aerospace Inc. FLY to report a quarterly loss of 46 cents per share on revenue of $17.25 million before the opening bell, according to data from Benzinga Pro. Firefly Aerospace shares slipped 0.04% to close at $45.20 on Friday.
  • PRA Group Inc. PRAA announced a proposed offering of €300.0 million of senior notes due 2032. PRA Group shares fell 4.1% to close at $16.58 on Friday.
  • Genfit SA GNFT is projected to release earnings results for the first half of the year. Genfit shares fell 1.2% to close at $4.33 on Friday.

  • Globus Maritime Ltd GLBS reported better-than-expected second-quarter financial results. Globus Maritime reported a quarterly loss of 9 cents per share, which beat the analyst consensus estimate of a loss of 18 cents per share. The company reported quarterly sales of $9.538 million, which beat the analyst consensus estimate of $8.800 million. Globus Maritime shares jumped 14.7% to close at $1.30 on Friday.
  • Marygold Companies Inc MGLD posted a loss of 4 cents per share for the fourth quarter versus a year-ago loss of 5 cents per share. Its sales fell to $7.200 million from $8.300 million. Marygold Companies shares closed at $1.07 on Friday.

