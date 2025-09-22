Globus Maritime, Firefly Aerospace And 3 Stocks To Watch Heading Into Monday

With U.S. stock futures trading lower this morning on Monday, some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are as follows:

Wall Street expects Firefly Aerospace Inc. FLY to report a quarterly loss of 46 cents per share on revenue of $17.25 million before the opening bell, according to data from Benzinga Pro. Firefly Aerospace shares slipped 0.04% to close at $45.20 on Friday.

to report a quarterly loss of 46 cents per share on revenue of $17.25 million before the opening bell, according to data from Benzinga Pro. Firefly Aerospace shares slipped 0.04% to close at $45.20 on Friday. PRA Group Inc. PRAA announced a proposed offering of €300.0 million of senior notes due 2032. PRA Group shares fell 4.1% to close at $16.58 on Friday.

announced a proposed offering of €300.0 million of senior notes due 2032. PRA Group shares fell 4.1% to close at $16.58 on Friday. Genfit SA GNFT is projected to release earnings results for the first half of the year. Genfit shares fell 1.2% to close at $4.33 on Friday.

Check out our premarket coverage here

Globus Maritime Ltd GLBS reported better-than-expected second-quarter financial results. Globus Maritime reported a quarterly loss of 9 cents per share, which beat the analyst consensus estimate of a loss of 18 cents per share. The company reported quarterly sales of $9.538 million, which beat the analyst consensus estimate of $8.800 million. Globus Maritime shares jumped 14.7% to close at $1.30 on Friday.

reported better-than-expected second-quarter financial results. Globus Maritime reported a quarterly loss of 9 cents per share, which beat the analyst consensus estimate of a loss of 18 cents per share. The company reported quarterly sales of $9.538 million, which beat the analyst consensus estimate of $8.800 million. Globus Maritime shares jumped 14.7% to close at $1.30 on Friday. Marygold Companies Inc MGLD posted a loss of 4 cents per share for the fourth quarter versus a year-ago loss of 5 cents per share. Its sales fell to $7.200 million from $8.300 million. Marygold Companies shares closed at $1.07 on Friday.

Check This Out:

Photo courtesy: Shutterstock