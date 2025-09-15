Major U.S. indices ended in the green with the Dow Jones Industrial Average rising 0.1% to 45,883.45 and the S&P 500 gaining almost 0.5% to 6,615.28. The Nasdaq ended the day higher by 0.9% at 22,348.75.

These are the top stocks that gained the attention of retail traders and investors through the day:

Nvidia Corporation NVDA

Nvidia’s stock experienced a slight decline of 0.04%, closing at $177.75. The stock reached an intraday high of $178.85 and a low of $174.51, with a 52-week range between $86.63 and $184.48. Nvidia is currently facing challenges in China, where an antitrust probe is underway. The investigation is linked to Nvidia’s 2020 Mellanox acquisition. The geopolitical tensions between the U.S. and China have further complicated the situation, creating uncertainty for Nvidia’s operations in the region.

Alphabet Inc. GOOGL GOOG

Alphabet’s Class C shares surged by 4.30%, closing at $251.76, with an intraday high of $252.75 and a low of $244.98. The stock reached a new 52-week high of $252.75, significantly above its 52-week low of $142.66. The company’s market cap hit $3 trillion, driven by a favorable antitrust ruling that rejected the DOJ’s demand for Google to divest its Chrome browser. This decision has bolstered investor confidence in Alphabet’s market position.

Oklo Inc. OKLO

Oklo’s stock soared by 15.68%, closing at $95.68. The stock hit an all-time high of $95.91, with a low of $83.30, and a 52-week range from $6.08 to $95.91. The surge comes as Oklo benefits from a nuclear energy deal between the U.S. and the U.K., which has boosted uranium and nuclear-linked stocks. This development has significantly increased investor interest in Oklo.

Webtoon Entertainment Inc. WBTN



WEBTOON Entertainment stock rose by 5.06%, closing at $14.96, with an intraday high of $15.98 and a low of $14.30. In the after-hours trading, the stock spiked by 58% to $23.69. The stock’s 52-week range is between $6.76 and $18.44. Disney has expanded its collaboration with WEBTOON Entertainment to create a new digital comics platform, which will feature over 35,000 digital comic books from Marvel, Star Wars, and other franchises, according to a press release. This move is expected to enhance Disney’s digital presence and attract a broader audience.

CoreWeave Inc. CRWV

CoreWeave’s shares climbed 7.60%, closing at $120.47. The stock reached an intraday high of $121.88 and a low of $116.11, with a 52-week range from $33.52 to $187. CoreWeave’s stock gained attention due to an expanded deal with Nvidia, although a short report from Kerrisdale Capital suggests a potential downside. The market remains divided on CoreWeave’s future prospects.

