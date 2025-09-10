Chewy banner with dog on building facade
September 10, 2025 2:28 AM 2 min read

Chewy, Synopsys And 3 Stocks To Watch Heading Into Wednesday

by Avi Kapoor Benzinga Staff Writer
With U.S. stock futures trading mixed this morning on Wednesday, some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are as follows:

  • Wall Street expects Chewy Inc. CHWY to report quarterly earnings at 14 cents per share on revenue of $3.08 billion before the opening bell, according to data from Benzinga Pro. Chewy shares gained 3.8% to $43.70 in after-hours trading.
  • Rubrik Inc. RBRK reported second-quarter financial results that beat expectations and raised its full-year fiscal 2026 outlook. The company expects revenue to be in a range of $1.227 billion to $1.237 billion, up from a previous range of $1.179 billion to $1.189 billion. The Street estimate is currently $1.185 billion. The company expects to post a loss of 50 cents to a loss of 44 cents per share, an improvement over previous guidance of a loss of $1.02 to a loss of 96 cents per share. Rubrik shares fell 3.6% to $94.91 in the after-hours trading session.
  • Analysts are expecting Daktronics Inc. DAKT to post quarterly earnings at 25 cents per share on revenue of $213.41 million. The company will release earnings before the markets open. Daktronics shares gained 0.6% to $17.53 in after-hours trading.

  • Synopsys Inc. SNPS posted weaker-than-expected results for its third quarter after Tuesday’s closing bell. The company also lowered its fiscal 2025 adjusted EPS guidance from a range of $15.11 to $15.19 to a new range of $12.76 to $12.80, versus the $15 estimate. Synopsys shares dipped 19.3% to $487.99 in the after-hours trading session.
  • Analysts expect Oxford Industries Inc. OXM to post quarterly earnings at $1.18 per share on revenue of $410.85 million after the closing bell. Oxford Industries shares rose 0.3% to $40.88 in after-hours trading.

CHWY Logo
CHWYChewy Inc
$43.705.00%

