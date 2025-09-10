Chewy, Synopsys And 3 Stocks To Watch Heading Into Wednesday

With U.S. stock futures trading mixed this morning on Wednesday, some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are as follows:

Wall Street expects Chewy Inc. CHWY to report quarterly earnings at 14 cents per share on revenue of $3.08 billion before the opening bell, according to data from Benzinga Pro. Chewy shares gained 3.8% to $43.70 in after-hours trading.

to report quarterly earnings at 14 cents per share on revenue of $3.08 billion before the opening bell, according to data from Benzinga Pro. Chewy shares gained 3.8% to $43.70 in after-hours trading. Rubrik Inc. RBRK reported second-quarter financial results that beat expectations and raised its full-year fiscal 2026 outlook. The company expects revenue to be in a range of $1.227 billion to $1.237 billion, up from a previous range of $1.179 billion to $1.189 billion. The Street estimate is currently $1.185 billion. The company expects to post a loss of 50 cents to a loss of 44 cents per share, an improvement over previous guidance of a loss of $1.02 to a loss of 96 cents per share. Rubrik shares fell 3.6% to $94.91 in the after-hours trading session.

Synopsys Inc. SNPS posted weaker-than-expected results for its third quarter after Tuesday’s closing bell. The company also lowered its fiscal 2025 adjusted EPS guidance from a range of $15.11 to $15.19 to a new range of $12.76 to $12.80, versus the $15 estimate. Synopsys shares dipped 19.3% to $487.99 in the after-hours trading session.

