Why Are Crocs Shares Gaining Today?

Shares of Crocs, Inc. CROX reached $89.61 on Friday after the footwear maker unveiled a finance leadership change and reiterated its near-term outlook.

Patraic Reagan will become executive vice president and chief financial officer on Sept. 22, succeeding Susan Healy, who resigned effective Aug. 28.

Reagan will join the executive team and report to Andrew Rees, the company's chief executive.

Also Read: Nio’s August Delivery Numbers Draw Investor Focus After Onvo L90’s Stellar Performance

According to Benzinga Pro, CROX stock has lost over 39% in the past year. Investors can gain exposure to the stock via Advisor Managed Portfolios Miller Value Partners Appreciation ETF MVPA.

Reagan brings nearly 30 years of financial and operational experience at global consumer brands. He most recently served as CFO of SharkNinja, Inc. SN and previously spent about 14 years at Nike, Inc. NKE.

At Crocs, he will oversee corporate finance strategy and the functions spanning financial planning and analysis, accounting, treasury, investor relations, tax, and internal audit.

"We are excited to welcome Patraic to Crocs, Inc. as our Chief Financial Officer. Patraic is a seasoned financial professional with a strong public profile and a track record of delivering consistent, profitable growth. We believe his consumer-centric mindset, robust financial experience in the footwear industry and his international expertise will complement our leadership team in driving long-term shareholder value," said CEO Andrew Rees.

Meanwhile, Reagan highlighted the firm’s “untapped potential across both the Crocs and HEYDUDE brands.”

Crocs said Healy will remain as an advisor through Oct. 31, to support a smooth handoff.

Guidance Reaffirmed

Crocs maintained its third-quarter 2025 outlook first shared Aug. 7.

The company anticipates revenue to decline approximately 11% to 9% from a year earlier, based on foreign exchange rates as of Aug. 4, 2025. Management expects an adjusted operating margin of about 18% to 19%, reflecting an estimated 170-basis-point headwind from enacted and pending tariffs.

Crocs said it is limiting guidance to Q3 because of unsettled trade-policy dynamics and consumer uncertainty.

Price Action: CROX shares are trading higher by 0.74% to $86.93 at last check Friday.

Loading... Loading...

Read Next:

Image: Shutterstock