US Stocks Settle Mixed: Investor Sentiment Improves Slightly, Fear Index Remains In 'Greed' Zone

The CNN Money Fear and Greed index showed some improvement in the overall market sentiment, while the index remained in the “Greed” zone on Monday.

U.S. stocks settled mixed on Monday, with the Dow Jones index falling by around 0.1% during the session as markets awaited details expected to emerge later when President Donald Trump meets with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and European leaders.

On Friday, Trump met with Russian President Vladimir Putin in Alaska. However, no agreement was reached on a ceasefire in Ukraine. Russia has demanded territorial concessions — including the Donbass and Crimea — as a condition for any deal, an option firmly rejected by Zelenskyy.

Major indices recorded gains last week, with the Dow gaining 1.74%. The S&P 500 and Nasdaq rose 0.94% and 0.81%, respectively, during the week.

Shares of Riskified Ltd. RSKD fell 16% on Monday after the company reported second-quarter results.

On the economic data front, the NAHB/Wells Fargo Housing Market Index slipped to 32 in August versus 33 in July, down from market estimates of 34.

Most sectors on the S&P 500 closed on a negative note, with real estate, communication services and materials stocks recording the biggest losses on Monday. However, industrials and consumer discretionary stocks bucked the overall market trend, closing the session higher.

The Dow Jones closed lower by around 34 points to 44,911.82 on Monday. The S&P 500 fell 0.01% to 6,449.15, while the Nasdaq Composite rose 0.03% to 21,629.77 during Monday's session.

Investors are awaiting earnings results Toll Brothers Inc. TOL, Keysight Technologies Inc. KEYS and The Home Depot Inc. HD today.

What is CNN Business Fear & Greed Index?

At a current reading of 65.2, the index remained in the “Greed” zone on Monday, versus a prior reading of 64.6.

The Fear & Greed Index is a measure of the current market sentiment. It is based on the premise that higher fear exerts pressure on stock prices, while higher greed has the opposite effect. The index is calculated based on seven equal-weighted indicators. The index ranges from 0 to 100, where 0 represents maximum fear and 100 signals maximum greediness.

Loading... Loading...

Read Next:

Photo via Shutterstock