Apple Supplier Foxconn Profit Set For 11% Jump As AI Server Boom Powers Record Revenue: Report

Taiwan’s Foxconn, also known as Hon Hai Precision Industry Co. HNHPF, the world’s largest contract electronics maker and key Apple Inc. AAPL supplier, is set to report Thursday that second-quarter profit rose 11% amid surging artificial intelligence server demand.

Strong AI Server Demand Fuels Growth

Net profit for April-June likely reached 38.8 billion TWD ($1.30 billion), up from 35.05 billion TWD ($1.17 billion) year-over-year, according to LSEG consensus estimates, via a Reuters report. The electronics giant, formerly known as Hon Hai Precision Industry, reported record second-quarter revenue last month, driven by robust demand for AI products.

Foxconn serves as Apple’s top iPhone assembler and manufactures servers for Nvidia Corp. NVDA, positioning the company at the center of the AI infrastructure boom. The company is building new facilities in Mexico and Texas specifically for AI server production.

Geopolitical Headwinds Present Challenges

Despite strong fundamentals, Foxconn cautioned about the potential impact of geopolitical tensions and currency fluctuations on its outlook. The company maintains major manufacturing operations in China, creating exposure to U.S.-China trade uncertainties, though Washington and Beijing extended their tariff truce for 90 days this week.

Most Foxconn-assembled iPhones for the U.S. market now come from India rather than China, reflecting Apple’s supply chain diversification strategy amid ongoing trade tensions.

Expansion Beyond Traditional Assembly

Foxconn is diversifying beyond its core iPhone assembly business. The company recently formed a strategic partnership with TECO Electric & Machinery to build data centers and sold its Lordstown, Ohio factory for $375 million while maintaining operational presence.

The electronics manufacturer also pursues electric vehicle opportunities, viewing EVs as a major future growth driver despite mixed results in that sector.

Earnings Call and Stock Performance

Foxconn holds its quarterly earnings call at 3.00 PM Taipei time on Thursday, where executives will provide updated yearly guidance. Company shares have gained 7.9% year-to-date, outperforming Taiwan’s broader market index gain of 5.8%.

