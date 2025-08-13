Inspire Veterinary Shares Surge 65% On Q2 Report, Acquisition Deal

Inspire Veterinary Partners Inc. IVP shares jumped 64.61% to $1.34 in after-hours trading on Wednesday, following the company’s announcement of an exclusive letter of intent to acquire a New Jersey animal hospital and the release of second-quarter financial results.

Check out the current price of IVP stock here.

Q2 Performance Review

The after-hours surge came as IVP’s second-quarter results showed continued operational challenges despite the acquisition momentum. The company reported second-quarter revenue of $4.28 million, down from $4.39 million in the prior-year period. Net loss narrowed to $3.03 million, or $0.50 per share, compared to a loss of $3.39 million, or $0.70 per share, in the second quarter of 2024.

Financial Challenges

For the six months ended June 30, total revenue declined to $7.92 million from $9.22 million year-over-year. The company’s accumulated deficit reached $41.8 million as of June 30, 2025, with negative working capital of $8.7 million, raising going concern questions about its ability to continue operations without additional financing.

The company has been actively raising capital, securing $3.86 million through equity offerings and debt financing in the first half of 2025. Operating cash flow remained negative at $2.27 million for the six-month period, though this improved from the $3.02 million cash burn in the prior year.

New Jersey Expansion

Recently, the Virginia Beach-based company announced plans to acquire its first New Jersey location, which would add approximately $2 million in annual revenue and expand its network to 15 hospitals across 10 states.

“This proposed addition of our first New Jersey location would mark an important milestone in our growth strategy,” said CEO Kimball Carr in a company statement released August 7. The acquisition is expected to close in fourth-quarter, subject to due diligence completion and definitive agreement execution.

See Also: Amazon Gains As JPMorgan Backs Grocery Expansion, Reiterates ‘Best Idea’ Rating

Trading Overview

According to the Benzinga Pro data, the veterinary services provider closed regular trading at $0.81, up 3.02% for the session. With a market capitalization of approximately $4.18 million and a volatile trading history showing a 52-week range of $0.63 to $112.50, IVP has an average trading volume is about 372,020 shares.

With a Value score of 40.41, Benzinga’s Edge Stock Rankings indicate IVP has a negative price trend across all time frames. Track the performance of other players in this segment.

Loading... Loading...

Read Next:

Disclaimer: This content was partially produced with the help of AI tools and was reviewed and published by Benzinga editors.

Photo Courtesy: Supawat Bursuk on Shutterstock.com