U.S. stocks closed higher on Wednesday, with the Dow Jones Industrial Average gaining 1% to 44,922.27, the S&P 500 up 0.3% at 6,466.58, and the Nasdaq inching 0.1% higher to 21,713.14.



These are the top stocks that gained the attention of retail traders and investors through the day:

Bullish BLSH made a remarkable debut, closing up 83.78% at $68. The stock hit an intraday high of $118 and a low of $68. In the after-hours trading, the stock gained 11.2% at $75.60. Bullish, backed by Peter Thiel, opened at $90.45, significantly above its IPO price of $37. The stock’s surge led to a trading halt, with its market cap surpassing $16 billion during the day.

Cisco Systems Inc. CSCO saw a decline of 1.56%, closing at $70.27. The stock reached an intraday high of $72.03 and a low of $70.25, with a 52-week range between $72.55 and $45.04. Cisco reported strong fourth-quarter earnings and issued optimistic guidance, highlighting a significant AI infrastructure opportunity.

Bolt Projects Holdings Inc. BSLK skyrocketed 556.88% to close at $14.32, with an intraday high of $17.55 and a low of $3.21. Its 52-week range was between $340.40 and $1.75. Bolt Projects surged following strong second-quarter earnings and news of potential $20 million funding, driven by growing demand for vegan silk.

UnitedHealth Group UNH rose 3.87%, closing at $271.81. The stock’s intraday high was $272.19, with a low of $262.89, and its 52-week range was $630.73 to $234.60. The UnitedHealth board authorized a quarterly dividend payment of $2.21 per share, payable on September 23, 2025, according to a company statement.

Advanced Micro Devices Inc. AMD gained 5.37%, closing at $184.35. The stock reached an intraday high of $186.65 and a low of $179.38, with a 52-week range of $186.65 to $76.48. AMD benefited from optimism over a U.S.-China trade pause and positive Wall Street sentiment for second-half chip sales.

