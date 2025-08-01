Palantir Lands $10 Billion Army Deal To Unify 75 Contracts Into One AI-Powered Defense Software Framework

Palantir Technologies Inc. PLTR secured a major victory with the U.S. Army’s new Enterprise Agreement that establishes a comprehensive framework for the Army’s future software and data needs. The 10-year contract, valued at up to $10 billion, represents the maximum potential value rather than guaranteed obligations.

Army Consolidates 75 Contracts Into Single Enterprise Agreement

The Army consolidated 75 contracts—15 prime contracts and 60 related contracts—into this single agreement. This streamlined approach eliminates contract and reseller pass-through fees while accelerating delivery of proven commercial software to warfighters.

Cost Efficiencies Drive Military Modernization

“This Enterprise Agreement represents a pivotal step in the Army’s commitment to modernizing our capabilities while being fiscally responsible,” said Leo Garciga, the Army’s Chief Information Officer. The framework establishes volume-based discounts and reduces procurement timelines.

The agreement allows flexible purchasing of goods and services as needed, delivering significant cost efficiencies across mission-critical programs. Other Department of Defense agencies can also purchase Palantir’s commercial products during the contract period.

Market Position Strengthens Amid Pentagon AI Testing

The deal comes as the Pentagon tests AI models from Microsoft Corp. MSFT and OpenAI to reduce dependency on vendors like Palantir and Lockheed Martin Corp. LMT. These competing models aim to extract data from analytics applications, potentially threatening vendor lock-in situations.

Despite competitive pressures, Piper Sandler analyst Brent Bracelin initiated coverage on PLTR with an Overweight rating and $170 price target, calling it an “AI All-Star.” The analyst projects Palantir could achieve a $24 billion annual revenue run rate by 2032.

Financial Performance and Growth Trajectory

Palantir shares closed at $158.35 on Thursday, down 0.16%, with after-hours trading at $157.40. The company is set to report its second-quarter earnings on Monday after the market closes.

The company has achieved approximately $4 billion in revenue run-rate with free cash flow margins exceeding 40%, spanning over two decades of strategic development in the defense technology sector.

