Sonic Automotive, Inc. SAH shares are trading lower on Thursday.

Check out the current price of SAH stock here.

The company reported second-quarter adjusted earnings per share of $2.19, beating the analyst consensus estimate of $1.60. Quarterly sales of $3.657 billion (up 6% year over year) missed the Street view of $3.669 billion.

Sonic Automotive reported gross profit of $602.2 million, up 12% year-over-year.

The EchoPark subsidiary generated $508.6 million in segment revenues for the quarter, a 2% year‑over‑year decline. The segment posted a record total gross profit of $62.1 million, marking a 22% increase from last year. Retail used vehicle unit sales edged up 1% to 16,742 units.

Sonic Automotive's June 30, 2025, acquisition of four Southern California franchises — Jaguar Land Rover Los Angeles, Jaguar Land Rover Newport Beach, Jaguar Land Rover San Jose and Land Rover Pasadena — is projected to contribute approximately $500 million in annualized revenues to its Franchised Dealerships segment.

Also Read: Keurig Dr Pepper Q2 Volume Growth Obscured By Margin Cut, Currency Headwind

“While there is uncertainty around the future impact of tariffs on consumer demand, vehicle pricing, gross margins, and inventory levels, our team remains committed to executing our strategy and adapting to changes in our business, as we have done for much of our company’s history,” said David Smith, chairman and chief executive officer of Sonic Automotive.

As of June 30, the firm had approximately $210 million in cash and floor plan deposits on hand, with total liquidity of approximately $775 million.

Quarterly adjusted EBITDA expanded to $172.7 million from $141.3 million.

Dividend: The firm approved a 9% increase to the quarterly cash dividend, to 38 cents per share, payable on Oct. 15, to all stockholders of record on Sept. 15.

SAH Price Action: Sonic Automotive shares are trading lower by 4.65% to $76.23 at publication on Thursday.

Loading... Loading...

Read Next:

Photo courtesy: Sonic Automotive, Autobahn Motors, Belmont, Ca.