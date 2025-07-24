Keurig Dr Pepper Q2 Volume Growth Obscured By Margin Cut, Currency Headwind

- Keurig Dr Pepper shares are trading slightly lower in the premarket session on Thursday after the company reported second-quarter results.
- Keurig exited the quarter with cash and equivalents worth $509 million,
- A new wave of value and momentum stocks could be setting up for major moves—and Tim Melvin will name them live this Wednesday. Secure access here.
Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. KDP shares are trading slightly lower on Thursday after the company reported second-quarter results.
Keurig registered second quarter adjusted earnings per share of 49 cents, which aligns with the analyst consensus estimate. Quarterly sales of $4.16 billion (up 6.1% year over year) beat the Street view of $4.13 billion.
Adjusted net income increased 10.5% to $673 million, while gross profit increased to $2.255 billion from $2.172 billion in the year-ago period.
Also Read: Analyst Says Energy Drink Momentum Builds In May, Celsius Outperforms
Adjusted gross margin contracted to 55% from 56.1% in the year-ago period.
On a constant currency basis, net sales advanced 7.2%, driven by volume/mix growth of 5.0% and favorable net price realization of 2.2%. The acquisition of GHOST contributed 4.0 percentage points to volume/mix growth.
Adjusted operating income increased 7.0% to $1.028 billion. Adjusted operating margin remained flat on a year-over-year basis to 24.7%.
Net sales for the second quarter in the U.S. Refreshment Beverages increased 10.5% to $2.7 billion, U.S. Coffee decreased 0.2% to $0.9 billion, and International decreased 1.8% to $0.6 billion.
“Though the back half will present new challenges, we are on track to deliver our 2025 outlook and are confident in the long-term value creation ahead,” CEO Tim Cofer stated.
Operating cash flow for the second quarter was $431 million, and free cash flow totaled $325 million.
Keurig exited the quarter with cash and equivalents worth $509 million,
Outlook
The beverage giant reaffirmed its fiscal 2025 guidance for constant currency net sales growth in a mid-single-digit range and Adjusted diluted EPS growth in a high-single-digit range.
At current rates, foreign currency translation is forecasted to approximate a one-half of one percentage point headwind to full year top and bottom-line growth.
Price Action: KDP shares are trading lower by 0.50% to $33.30 at last check Thursday.
Read Next:
Photo by The Image Party via Shutterstock
Edge Rankings
Price Trend
© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.