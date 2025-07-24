July 24, 2025 12:15 PM 2 min read

Why AEye Stock Is Soaring Today

by Nabaparna Bhattacharya Benzinga Editor
Zinger Key Points

AEye, Inc. LIDR shares are trading higher on Thursday.

The firm saw its flagship Apollo lidar solution seamlessly merged into NVIDIA Corp.‘s NVDA DRIVE AGX architecture on Thursday, marking a significant collaboration in autonomous vehicle technology.

Integration Milestone: Apollo's incorporation grants AEye entry into Nvidia's extensive network of automakers working on self‑driving systems and advanced driver assistance.

This certification unlocks direct engagement with leading car manufacturers worldwide, positioning AEye to embed its long‑range, compact lidar into millions of future models without hardware swaps.

Apollo's standout one‑kilometer detection range and modular design enable over‑the‑air enhancements, aligning with automakers' push for vehicles that evolve through software.

AEye also hinted at launching its OPTIS physical AI platform, extending applications beyond automotive.

CEO Matt Fisch will discuss this partnership and unveil details on OPTIS during the company's July 31 earnings call, setting the stage for AEye's expansion in smart transportation and safety markets.

Also Read: American Airlines CFO Declares Worst Is Over, But Cautious Outlook Sinks Stock

Last month, a leading transportation OEM selected Apollo lidar units, unlocking a potential $30 million-plus revenue opportunity over the next 24–36 months.

They chose Apollo for its unmatched one-kilometer detection range, enabling faster hazard identification and response. This milestone advances long‑range safety systems in transportation applications where early object detection is critical.

“AEye’s lidar is software-defined, meaning it can be updated and improved over time without replacing the hardware. This feature fits perfectly into how vehicles are being built today: smarter, more connected, and designed to evolve over the life of the car,” Fisch added.

LIDR Price Action: AEye shares are trading higher by 168.14% to $3.03 at publication on Thursday.

Courtesy: AEye

This content was partially produced with the help of AI tools and was reviewed and published by Benzinga editors.

Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

