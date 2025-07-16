What Going On With NIO Stock Today?

NIO Inc. NIO shares are trading lower on Wednesday.

According to Benzinga Pro, the Shanghai-based company’s stock has lost over 18% in the past year.

NIO faces pressure from aggressive expansion and cost-cutting amid fierce EV price wars in China. Per a recent report by The Economic Times, the EV makers’ push into two sub-brands comes as competition drives margins lower.

Meanwhile, NIO aims to enhance the performance of its upcoming third-generation ES8 SUV. According to CnEV Post, the company is adopting the same high-capacity battery pack used in its flagship sedan, the ET9.

The new ES8 will feature a 102-kWh battery, the report adds. It boasts a range of 635 kilometers under the CLTC testing cycle.

The SUV has a curb weight of 2,630 kilograms, with the battery alone accounting for 545 kilograms. This results in an energy density of 187 Wh/kg. Regulatory filings confirm that this is the same pack used in the ET9. NIO's website lists the sedan's capacity as 100 kWh.

NIO recently rescheduled its annual NIO Day event for the fall, instead of year-end, to align with fourth-quarter sales momentum.

The company will launch its third-generation ES8 during the event as the brand's premium three-row SUV offering.

The vehicle, as included in MIIT filings, reveals larger dimensions than the prior version and is available in six- and seven-seat layouts.

The next-gen ES8 measures 5,280 mm in length, 2,010 mm in width, and 1,800 mm in height, with a wheelbase of 3,250 mm—noticeably larger than its predecessor. The battery, a ternary lithium type, is supplied by CATL.

NIO's battery swap stations currently support 75-kWh and 100-kWh packs, with limited 150-kWh semi-solid-state versions available on a rental basis.

The regulatory documents suggest NIO may standardize the 100-kWh pack for the ES8's base model, likely to preempt complaints regarding limited range in earlier configurations.

Price Action: NIO shares are trading lower by 5.63% to $4.021 at last check Wednesday.

