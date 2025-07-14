Fastenal, FB Financial And 3 Stocks To Watch Heading Into Monday

With U.S. stock futures trading lower this morning on Monday, some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are as follows:
- Wall Street expects Fastenal Co. FAST to report quarterly earnings at 28 cents per share on revenue of $2.07 billion before the opening bell, according to data from Benzinga Pro. Fastenal shares gained 1% to $43.70 in after-hours trading.
- Analysts are expecting FB Financial Corp. FBK to have earned 88 cents per share on revenue of $136.32 million after the closing bell. FB Financial shares slipped 0.02% to $43.21 in the after-hours trading session.
- Datavault AI Inc. DVLT shares rose sharply in after-hours trading on Friday after the company entered into a licensing deal with IBM for program subscriptions. Datavault AI shares jumped 26.1% to $0.8938 in the after-hours trading session.
- After the markets close, Equity Bancshares Inc. EQBK is projected to post quarterly earnings at 89 cents per share on revenue of $60.46 million. Equity Bancshares shares fell 1.1% to close at $42.93 on Friday.
- Analysts expect Simulations Plus Inc. SLP to post quarterly earnings at 7 cents per share on revenue of $20.88 million after the closing bell. Simulations Plus shares gained 2.8% to $17.44 in after-hours trading.
DVLTDatavault AI Inc
$0.874023.3%
Edge Rankings
Momentum
N/A
Growth
6.01
Quality
N/A
Value
24.25
Price Trend
Short
Medium
Long
