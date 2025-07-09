Dow Tumbles Over 150 Points Amid Trump Tariffs: Investor Sentiment Declines, Fear Index Moves To 'Greed' Zone

The CNN Money Fear and Greed index showed a decline in the overall market sentiment, while the index moved to the “Greed” zone on Tuesday.

U.S. stocks settled mostly lower on Tuesday, with the Dow Jones index falling more than 150 points during the session following a series of letters from the White House to major trading partners, outlining sweeping new tariffs.

Shares of ProKidney Corp. PROK jumped 515% on Tuesday after the company reported statistically and clinically significant topline results from its Phase 2 REGEN-007 trial evaluating Rilparencel in patients with chronic kidney disease and diabetes.

On the economic data front, the US Manheim Used Vehicle Value Index increased 1.6% month-over-month for June, following a 1.4% decline in May. The NFIB Small Business Optimism Index fell to 98.6 in June from 98.8 in May and compared to market estimates of 98.7.

Most sectors on the S&P 500 closed on a negative note, with consumer staples, utilities and financial stocks recording the biggest losses on Tuesday. However, energy and materials stocks bucked the overall market trend, closing the session higher.

The Dow Jones closed lower by 166 points to 44,240.76 on Tuesday. The S&P 500 fell 0.07% to 6,225.52, while the Nasdaq Composite gained 0.03% to 20,418.46 during Tuesday's session.

Investors are awaiting earnings results from Theratechnologies Inc. THTX, AZZ Inc. AZZ and Methode Electronics, Inc. MEI today.

What is CNN Business Fear & Greed Index?

At a current reading of 74.3, the index moved to the “Greed” zone on Tuesday, versus a prior reading of 75.2.

The Fear & Greed Index is a measure of the current market sentiment. It is based on the premise that higher fear exerts pressure on stock prices, while higher greed has the opposite effect. The index is calculated based on seven equal-weighted indicators. The index ranges from 0 to 100, where 0 represents maximum fear and 100 signals maximum greediness.

