Penguin Solutions, Merit Medical Systems And 3 Stocks To Watch Heading Into Tuesday

With U.S. stock futures trading mixed this morning on Tuesday, some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are as follows:

Wall Street expects Penguin Solutions Inc . PENG to post quarterly earnings at 33 cents per share on revenue of $328.81 million after the closing bell, according to data from Benzinga Pro. Penguin Solutions shares gained 0.8% to $21.10 in after-hours trading.

Ascentage Pharma Group International AAPG named Dr. Veet Misra as Chief Financial Officer and Eric Huang as Senior Vice President of Global Corporate Development and Finance. Ascentage Pharma shares fell 1.9% to close at $42.04 on Monday.

Photo courtesy: Thapana_Studio via Shutterstock