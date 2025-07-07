July 7, 2025 1:29 AM 1 min read

Boeing, Orix And 3 Stocks To Watch Heading Into Monday

by Avi Kapoor Benzinga Staff Writer
Follow

With U.S. stock futures trading lower this morning on Monday, some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are as follows:

  • Linkage Global Inc. LGCB posted H1 loss of 90 cents per share, versus a year-ago loss of 67 cents per share. The company's sales declined to $3.502 million from $4.798 million in the year-ago period, according to data from Benzinga Pro. Linkage Global shares fell 0.8% to $2.40 in after-hours trading.
  • Sharps Technology Inc. STSS named Paul Danner as Executive Chairman. Sharps Technology shares fell 0.2% to $5.79 in after-hours trading.
  • Orix Corp. IX and Hilco Global announced that they have entered into a definitive agreement under which ORIX USA will acquire a majority equity ownership of Hilco Global. ORIX shares gained 0.3% to close at $22.89 on Friday.

Check out our premarket coverage here

  • Quantum-Si Inc. QSI announced the pricing of $50 million registered direct offering of common stock. Quantum-Si shares dipped 6.5% to $2.00 in after-hours trading.
  • The Boeing Co. BA secured a $2.8 billion contract from the U.S. Space Force to develop and produce strategic satellite communications systems. Boeing shares fell 0.4% to $215.00 in the after-hours trading session.

Check This Out:

Photo courtesy: JHVEPhoto / Shutterstock.com

Loading...
Loading...
BA Logo
BABoeing Co
$215.601.68%

Stock Score Locked: Edge Members Only

Benzinga Rankings give you vital metrics on any stock – anytime.

Unlock Rankings
Edge Rankings
Momentum
75.30
Growth
24.51
Quality
Not Available
Value
28.52
Price Trend
Short
Medium
Long
Overview
IX Logo
IXORIX Corp
$22.82-%
LGCB Logo
LGCBLinkage Global Inc
$2.40-%
QSI Logo
QSIQuantum-Si Inc
$2.085.09%
STSS Logo
STSSSharps Technology Inc
$5.38-5.61%
Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Comments

Connect With Us

instagramlinkedinyoutube

About Benzinga

Market Resources

Trading Tools & Education

Ring the Bell

© 2025 Benzinga | All Rights Reserved