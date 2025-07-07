Boeing, Orix And 3 Stocks To Watch Heading Into Monday

With U.S. stock futures trading lower this morning on Monday, some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are as follows:

Linkage Global Inc. LGCB posted H1 loss of 90 cents per share, versus a year-ago loss of 67 cents per share. The company's sales declined to $3.502 million from $4.798 million in the year-ago period, according to data from Benzinga Pro. Linkage Global shares fell 0.8% to $2.40 in after-hours trading.

Sharps Technology Inc. STSS named Paul Danner as Executive Chairman. Sharps Technology shares fell 0.2% to $5.79 in after-hours trading.

named Paul Danner as Executive Chairman. Sharps Technology shares fell 0.2% to $5.79 in after-hours trading. Orix Corp. IX and Hilco Global announced that they have entered into a definitive agreement under which ORIX USA will acquire a majority equity ownership of Hilco Global. ORIX shares gained 0.3% to close at $22.89 on Friday.

Quantum-Si Inc. QSI announced the pricing of $50 million registered direct offering of common stock. Quantum-Si shares dipped 6.5% to $2.00 in after-hours trading.

announced the pricing of $50 million registered direct offering of common stock. Quantum-Si shares dipped 6.5% to $2.00 in after-hours trading. The Boeing Co. BA secured a $2.8 billion contract from the U.S. Space Force to develop and produce strategic satellite communications systems. Boeing shares fell 0.4% to $215.00 in the after-hours trading session.

Photo courtesy: JHVEPhoto / Shutterstock.com