Palantir Rejects Surveillance Claims After Being Compared To Nazi Collaborators, Touts PLTR's 'Transparent Lineage'

Palantir Technologies Inc. PLTR issued a rebuttal to Democratic lawmakers Monday, rejecting allegations of mass surveillance and comparing criticism to “collaboration with Nazi Germany and South Africa’s apartheid regime.”

What Happened: The data analytics company responded to a congressional letter triggered by a New York Times report claiming the Trump administration was using Palantir to compile American citizen data.

“Palantir is not building a master database. Palantir is neither conducting nor enabling mass surveillance of American citizens,” the company stated, emphasizing its 20-year government partnership record.

Chad Wahlquist, Palantir’s Forward Deployed Architect, defended the company’s data practices on social media, highlighting the platform’s “transparent lineage” capabilities. He explained that Palantir’s software automatically captures data provenance and transformation records, creating auditable trails for every data interaction.

“Every time you build, secure, transform, combine, or action data, provenance and lineage are captured automatically,” Wahlquist wrote, comparing the process to journalism’s “5 W’s” principle.

Why It Matters: The congressional inquiry follows reports that federal agencies, including Health and Human Services and the Social Security Administration, use Palantir’s Foundry platform for data analysis.

Palantir emphasized its current military support role, stating “thousands of U.S. soldiers are relying on our platforms to protect America,” while software enables “lifesaving decisions at hospitals” and the CDC’s measles outbreak response.

The company’s defense comes as shares hit new all-time highs, climbing 452% over 12 months. Recent catalysts include a $795 million Defense Department contract and partnerships with companies like Fedrigoni.

