Boeing's Troubled 2000s: From A Sweetheart $1.1B Deal Before Deadly Air India Crash To Stranding Astronauts At ISS And Airline Crashes

Following Thursday's fatal plane crash in the Indian city of Ahmedabad, when a Boeing Co. BA 787 Dreamliner aircraft, operated by Air India with 242 passengers onboard, crashed moments after takeoff, the aircraft manufacturer's troubled past has once again come to the surface.

Multiple Incidents, Three Whistleblowers And Prosecution Avoided

Serious questions about the company's safety and quality practices have been raised in the past following incidents with the 787 Dreamliner's Lithium-ion batteries, as well as three separate whistleblowers coming out to express serious concerns about the aircraft's manufacturing.

Amid the challenges, the company recently avoided prosecution by agreeing to pay over $1.1 billion in a deal over two fatal air crashes in 2018 and 2019 that led to the deaths of over 346 people. The decision has angered the victims' families.

The non-prosecution agreement involves the aircraft company investing $455 million in compliance and safety programs, as well as compensating the victims' families with over $444.5 million.

The trial was originally set to begin on June 23, but Boeing struck a deal that involved pleading guilty to misleading the FAA. The company had previously also avoided prosecution in 2021 when it was deferred after Boeing paid over $2.5 billion.

Jeju Air disaster, Faulty Bathroom Latches

In two separate incidents, a Boeing 737-800 aircraft operated by South Korea's Jeju Air crashed. The crash led to over 179 lives lost from the 181 passengers onboard the aircraft, while the Alaska Air Group Inc. ALK Flight 1282 experienced a sudden loss of cabin pressure, forcing an emergency landing, as well as resulting in over 65 737 MAX 9 aircraft being grounded.

However, the woes didn't stop there as the FAA also proposed an airworthiness report after a passenger was stuck in a lavatory of a Boeing aircraft mid-flight due to a faulty bathroom latch. The repairs could reportedly cost Boeing $3.4 million and affect thousands of aircraft in its fleet.

Despite such issues, the FAA has recently allowed Boeing to continue inspections and approve repairs on the agency's behalf.

Space ambitions proving difficult to realize

In addition to being a key figure in the aircraft manufacturing sector, Boeing is also a major player in the space exploration industry. The company's flagship rocket, the Starliner, was touted to be Boeing's answer to Elon Musk's SpaceX. However, fast forward to today, the Starliner has had its share of issues.

A failed test in 2024 left two astronauts stranded aboard the International Space Station for over 9 months and the vehicle is yet to be certified for human transport. Besides this, the company's progress in its development is slower than anticipated, much to the dismay of NASA and Pentagon officials.

Aftermath Of The fatal Ahmedabad crash

Following the disaster, Boeing CEO Kelly Otberg said that "a Boeing team stands ready to support the investigation led by India's Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau."

The Indian authorities are mulling grounding the 787 Dreamliner in the country and conducting a safety review. Air India owns 32 aircraft in the country. Boeing stock has fallen over 7% since the crash.

Check out more of Benzinga’s Future Of Mobility coverage by following this link.

Loading... Loading...

Read Next:

Photo courtesy: JHVEPhoto / Shutterstock.com