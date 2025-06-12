India Crash Survivor Emerges From Wreckage, Has 'No Idea How He Survived'

A British man who walked away from the catastrophic jet crash in India is now the focus of an extraordinary survival story that has stunned his family and the world.

He Walked Away Alone

According to BBC News, Vishwashkumar Ramesh was seated in 11A on the London-bound Boeing BA 787-8 Dreamliner operated by Air India that crashed just moments after takeoff in Ahmedabad, killing at least 200 people.

His brother, Nayan Kumar Ramesh, said Vishwashkumar was the only known survivor and is still processing the event. He told the BBC that his brother has “no idea how he survived” and was mainly concerned about locating their other brother, Ajay, who was also onboard.

Ahmedabad's police commissioner confirmed to ANI that a lone survivor from seat 11A was found in a hospital under treatment. The commissioner also said 204 bodies were recovered, while 41 people on the ground were injured.

Footage from the crash scene showed smoke in the background as Vishwashkumar Ramesh was escorted to an ambulance. He was later seen in a hospital meeting with India's interior minister.

The passenger manifest included 169 Indian nationals and 53 Britons, along with several others from Portugal and Canada. The cause of the crash has not yet been identified.

Boeing's Rally Hits Turbulence

The impact of the Dreamliner crash has shaken investor confidence in Boeing. Just as the company was gaining momentum, Boeing shares fell almost 5% on Thursday, snapping a rally that had lifted the stock over 13% year to date.

Analysts had recently upgraded Boeing stock, with RBC and TD Cowen issuing $230 price targets and Bank of America upgrading the stock to a Buy. The company had been regaining traction through resumed 737 MAX deliveries to China and a $96 billion deal with Qatar Airways.

The FAA continues to cap Boeing’s production and inspect every 737 MAX jet before delivery.

