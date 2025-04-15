Faulty Bathroom Latches Could Cost Boeing $3.4 Million Following FAA Directive

Thousands of Boeing Co.'s BA planes are facing repairs after the FAA received a report of a passenger getting stuck in the onboard bathroom during a flight.

What Happened: The FAA issued a notice to Boeing and proposed an airworthiness report, reported Business Insider. The modifications involve 2,612 Boeing planes from the 737-700, 737-800, 737-900, 737-900ER, 737 Max 8, and 737 Max 9 series in the U.S.

The FAA has identified door latches with four different part numbers that need replacement. The agency said that the crew couldn't get the door to open during the flight, which forced the plane to make an unscheduled landing.

The FAA noted that if a passenger is stuck in the lavatory, they could be at risk in an ‘otherwise survivable emergency event' such as severe turbulence or a medical emergency. The modifications could cost Boeing over $3.4 million.

Why it matters: The news comes in when Boeing has been on a recovery run after Vietjet secured $300 million in financing, which would help the airlines expand its fleet with Boeing aircrafts.

Boeing has secured other contracts with various entities as it tries to come out of a difficult period that was marred by safety concerns, halts in production, and labor disputes, among other problems.

Elsewhere, Boeing and Lockheed Martin Corp's LMT ULA (United Launch Alliance) has secured over $5.3 billion in U.S. government contracts to conduct 19 missions.

However, the aircraft manufacturer may not be out of troubled waters yet as the company faces fresh problems with the Trump administration's import tariffs on Chinese goods prompting China to halt all imports of Boeing aircrafts within the country, Bloomberg notes.

Price action: BA stock has declined 7.38% YTD and currently trades for $159.28, according to Benzinga Pro data.

Read Next:

Image via Shutterstock