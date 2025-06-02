Shell, Occidental Petroleum And Exxon Mobil Rise In Monday Premarket: What's Going On?

During the pre-market trading session on Monday, Shell PLC SHELL and Occidental Petroleum Corp OXY climbed 1.75% and 1.41%, respectively, whereas Exxon Mobil Corp XOM and Chevron Corp CVX climbed 0.88% and 0.85%, each oil prices witnessed more than 3% surge on Monday. This was because the OPEC+ group decided to maintain the output increase for July, mirroring the hikes of the previous two months.

What Happened: Brent crude futures escalated by 2.95%, to $63.22 a barrel. Concurrently, U.S. West Texas Intermediate crude saw an increase of 3.49%, to $62.90. OPEC and its allies, known as OPEC+, have agreed to raise oil production by 411,000 barrels per day in July—marking the third straight month of increases at this volume, reported Reuters.

OPEC and its allies, known as OPEC+, have agreed to raise oil production by 411,000 barrels per day in July—marking the third straight month of increases at this volume. Sources close to OPEC+ talks hinted that the organization could discuss a larger increase. Oil traders had already factored in the 411,000 bpd increase to Brent and WTI futures.

Meanwhile, Kazakhstan has notified OPEC of its refusal to cut oil production, according to Russia’s Interfax news agency. Analysts say this, combined with a decline in market share, has left OPEC+ with limited options.

Why It Matters: This decision by OPEC+ comes at a time when the global oil industry is witnessing significant changes. For instance, reports highlighted an ongoing battle between Chevron Corp and Exxon Mobil Corp for a share of one of the world’s most coveted oil finds in Guyana. This fight, centered around Hess Corp’s 30% interest in a massive Guyanese oil project, could potentially impact some of the largest energy ETFs available.

Despite the ongoing oil war, the decision to keep output levels steady has led to a surge in oil prices. This could have implications for the wider energy market.

