Zinger Key Points
- Munster estimates a 25% tariff would add $4–$6 monthly for iPhone buyers on carrier plans.
- Apple’s profit margins could drop from 44% to 41% if it absorbs the tariff.
- Get stock picks, daily rankings, and pro-level trading tools in one powerful platform—now 60% off for Memorial Day.
President Donald Trump has reignited trade tensions by demanding that Apple Inc. AAPL produce its iPhones domestically if the devices are to be sold in the United States.
In a post on Truth Social Friday, the former president warned that iPhones manufactured abroad—specifically in India—could face a steep import tax of at least 25%. This move could significantly reshape the tech giant’s global supply chain.
Gene Munster, Managing Partner at Deepwater Asset Management, addressed the economic impact of such a tariff in a post on X.
See Also: Trump Gala Dinner Saw President Wine And Dine Top Memecoin Holders As Protestors Flashed ‘Don The Con' Signs — Exclusive – Benzinga
“The market appears to be miscalculating the impact of an iPhone 25% tariff,” Munster cautioned in his post.
He noted that a 25% tax on the import cost of an iPhone—typically around $560—would translate to a retail hike of about $140.
That would bring the average U.S. iPhone price from $970 to approximately $1,110, a 14% jump.
According to Munster, most consumers wouldn’t feel the full brunt of the increase due to installment-based contracts.
He estimated that the added monthly cost could range from $4 to $6.
“That increase of $140 is 80% of the time, spread out over 24 or 36 months via carrier contract. That means the price for the average iPhone buyer would increase by only $4 to $6 a month,” Munster writes.
However, if Apple were to absorb the tariff, its gross margins could dip from 44% to 41%.
Separately, Munster warned last week that OpenAI could pose the most serious competitive threat to Apple in two decades.
He referenced the AI firm’s $6.5 billion acquisition of the hardware venture started by former Apple design lead Jony Ive as a pivotal moment that could impact Apple’s future dominance in consumer tech.
Read Next:
- Trump's ‘Big, Beautiful' $3.8 Trillion Bill Squeaks Through House: Expert Says It Will ‘Boost The Economy In The Short Term,' But Worsen Deficits
Image: Shutterstock/Sunil prajapati
Edge Rankings
Price Trend
© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Trade confidently with insights and alerts from analyst ratings, free reports and breaking news that affects the stocks you care about.