May 14, 2025 1:01 AM 2 min read

Roger Federer-Backed On Holding Jumps 12% As DTC Sales Soar —Sneaker Price Hikes Coming To Offset Tariffs And Fuel Premium Growth

Follow

Swiss athletic footwear company On Holding AG ONON saw its stock jump 12% following stellar first-quarter of 2025 results that handily beat analyst expectations, demonstrating the strength of its premium positioning strategy.

What Happened: The former tennis player Roger Federer-backed company reported first-quarter net sales of CHF726.6 million ($865.48 million), a 43% increase year-over-year.

“Our D2C channel has again fueled our growth, increasing by 45.3% year-over-year on a reported basis and 42.4% on a constant currency basis, reaching net sales of CHF 276.9 million($330.13 million),” said CFO and Co-CEO Martin Hoffmann. “This growth ahead of our expectations has further resulted in an increased D2C share of 38.1% in the first quarter of 2025, up from 37.5% in the first quarter of 2024.”

Executive Co-Chairman Caspar Coppetti highlighted, “The strength of our direct to consumer business and its increased share resulted in an increased gross profit margin of 59.9%.”

See Also: Jensen Huang’s Wealth Surges 37% Since ‘Liberation Day’ Lows As Nvidia Re-Enters $3 Trillion Market Cap Club On Saudi Chip Pact

Why It Matters: Based on strong results, On raised its 2025 outlook, now expecting constant currency growth of at least 28%, with reported sales projected to reach at least CHF 2.8 billion ($3.34 billion).

The company plans to raise U.S. prices starting in July to reinforce its premium brand positioning and cushion the impact of potential tariffs imposed under President Donald Trump.

Start Futures Trading Fast — with a $200 Bonus
Start Futures Trading Fast — with a $200 Bonus

Join Plus500 today and get up to $200 to start trading real futures. Practice with free paper trading, then jump into live markets with lightning-fast execution, low commissions, and full regulatory protection.

Hoffmann concluded, “We are convinced that our partners and fans will continue to invest into the most premium offering in the market, setting us up for long term success from this position of strength.”

Price Action: On Holding AG’s stock closed at $57.38 on Tuesday, rising 11.83% for the day. In after-hours trading, the stock dipped slightly to $57.21, down 0.30%. Year to date, On Holding has gained 3.63%.

Photo Courtesy: Ricardo Trida On Shutterstock.com

Loading...
Loading...

Read Next:

Disclaimer: This content was partially produced with the help of AI tools and was reviewed and published by Benzinga editors.

ONON Logo
ONONOn Holding AG
$57.2111.5%

Stock Score Locked: Want to See it?

Benzinga Rankings give you vital metrics on any stock – anytime.

Reveal Full Score
Edge Rankings
Momentum
91.37
Growth
89.82
Quality
-
Value
10.62
Price Trend
Short
Medium
Long
Overview
Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In:
EquitiesNewsMarketsbenzinga neuro
Comments

Connect With Us

instagramlinkedinyoutube

About Benzinga

Market Resources

Trading Tools & Education

Ring the Bell

© 2025 Benzinga | All Rights Reserved