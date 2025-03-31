Chamath Palihapitiya Claims Tesla Attacks Part Of 'Organized Effort' Against Elon Musk's DOGE Role

Prominent investor Chamath Palihapitiya suggested that recent vandalism against Tesla Inc. TSLA represents a coordinated campaign to pressure CEO Elon Musk regarding his work with the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE), amid mounting concerns from both owners and analysts about the company’s direction.

What Happened: “After watching the Fox interview with the DOGE team, it’s clear to me that the domestic terrorism against Tesla isn’t bottoms-up vandalism. It’s an organized effort to pressure Elon to walk away from DOGE,” Palihapitiya wrote on X, referring to Musk’s role in the Department of Government Efficiency.

Palihapitiya claimed “monied interests” who have “benefited for decades from organized ‘leakage’ from the government” are behind the attacks, suggesting the United States Department of Justice could uncover this by “arresting the protestors, making them roll and following the money.”

His comments follow multiple reported incidents, including arson at charging stations near Boston, gunshots at a Portland dealership, and attacks on Cybertrucks in Seattle. Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.) and House subcommittee members have called for a Federal Bureau of Investigation investigation into these incidents, questioning potential ties to Democrat-leaning organizations.

Why It Matters: Tesla owners have expressed growing fears about vehicle security. “I really hope Tesla is working on some sort of defensive measures,” said Tesla owner and investor Sawyer Merritt, as reported by Fortune. John Stringer, President of the Tesla Owners Silicon Valley club, added: “Within the community, there definitely is fear right now.”

Attorney General Pam Bondi has characterized the vandalism as “domestic terrorism,” while the FBI investigates multiple incidents, including Tesla vehicles being shot at and set ablaze in Las Vegas.

Meanwhile, Wedbush Securities analyst Dan Ives has urged Musk to formally reaffirm his commitment to Tesla and outline a clear roadmap for new vehicle launches, calling the current situation “unsustainable” for shareholders. Tesla’s stock has declined approximately 45% since December, with the company reporting its first annual sales decline in 2024.

