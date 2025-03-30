Wall Street On Edge: Futures Slide Ahead of Trump's 'Liberation Day' Tariff Shock

U.S. stock futures declined Sunday night as investors braced for a potentially volatile week ahead of President Donald Trump‘s anticipated “Liberation Day” tariff announcements.

What Happened: Dow Jones futures fell 200 points to 41,651.00, S&P 500 futures dropped 35 points to 5,588.00, and Nasdaq 100 futures tumbled 216 points to 19,241.00, signaling continued pressure on markets that have struggled throughout March.

The major indices are poised to end the month with sharp declines, as the S&P 500, tracked by SPDR S&P 500 SPY, is down 6.27%, the Dow Jones Industrial Average, tracked by SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF DIA, has dropped 5.15%, and the Nasdaq Composite, tracked by Invesco QQQ Trust QQQ, has tumbled 8.09%.

Global markets also reflected investor anxiety, with Japan’s Nikkei 225 plummeting 1,203.93 points to 35,916.40 on Monday at 10:25 am local time.

Why It Matters: Trump is set to announce new “reciprocal” tariffs on April 2, dubbed “Liberation Day,” aimed at countries imposing trade barriers and duties.

The tariff concerns compound existing trade tensions following Trump’s Mar. 26 announcement of 25% auto tariffs scheduled to take effect Apr. 3. Additionally, the one-month suspension of 25% tariffs on numerous Canadian and Mexican goods is set to expire in early April.

Market participants will also digest critical economic data this week, highlighted by the March jobs report scheduled for release Friday morning at 8:30 a.m. ET, which could provide insights into the health of the U.S. economy amid mounting trade pressures.

