Boeing Lands 50-Jet Deal With BOC Aviation As Part Of 120-Aircraft Order

BOC Aviation Ltd. BCVVF has signed agreements to acquire 50 Boeing Co. BA 737-8 jets and 70 Airbus SE EADSF A320neo aircraft, the Singapore-based leasing firm said Monday.

The financial terms were not disclosed. The deal underscores continued demand for narrowbody aircraft amid growing global travel demand and fleet modernization efforts.

BOC Aviation, originally wholly owned by Bank of China, has a 30% stake listed on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange. Sky Splendor, a Bank of China subsidiary, holds the remaining 70%, according to Centre for Aviation data.

Image via Shutterstock